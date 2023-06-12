Home » “Final Fantasy 16” trial demo may be released tomorrow- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Previously, “Final Fantasy 16” officially announced that it will hold a pre-release celebration in Los Angeles, USA, at 6:00 Hong Kong time on June 12. Its trial demo has also appeared in the PlayStation online store, and players can find it on the game interface after pre-purchasing the game, but the demo is not yet available for download.

Recently, according to netizens, the Spanish advertisement of “Final Fantasy 16” has the words “Play Demo now”, which may be that the advertisement was released in advance.

