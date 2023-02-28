Home Technology Final Fantasy creator wants to bring Fantasy to PC and consoles
Technology

Final Fantasy creator wants to bring Fantasy to PC and consoles

by admin
Final Fantasy creator wants to bring Fantasy to PC and consoles

Best known for being the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi has been pushing and expressing his desire to bring mobile JRPG Fantasiaian to PC and consoles. During an appearance at Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023 (MAGIC 2023), Sakaguchi said that the title needs to be taken to other platforms and followed up.

“A lot of people have asked for a PC port, and I’ve heard requests for a sequel,”Sakaguchi.

Since Fantasian originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game may not have found as many JRPG fans as initially hoped. Speaking of this, Sakaguchi added directly:

“Fantasy is a title that I hope more people will see for themselves in the future.

There’s no confirmation that the game is coming to PC or consoles in the future, or that a sequel is on the way, but would you be interested in Fantasian on more platforms?

Thanks, IGN.

See also  "Mecha Mercenary VI: Realm of Fire" is not a "soul" game in a mech

You may also like

The meaning of life (and death)

Brand new remix and start again Raiden x...

Windows 11 gets a makeover with Bing and...

Amazon employs more than anyone. But is it...

White TUF Gaming GT502 is here! ATX 3.0...

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

Phil Spencer: “Xbox Will Exist” If Activision Blizzard...

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

Starfield Might Get a Collector’s Edition – Hong...

Nomios Group acquires the Italian cybersecurity expert Aditinet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy