Best known for being the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi has been pushing and expressing his desire to bring mobile JRPG Fantasiaian to PC and consoles. During an appearance at Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023 (MAGIC 2023), Sakaguchi said that the title needs to be taken to other platforms and followed up.

“A lot of people have asked for a PC port, and I’ve heard requests for a sequel,”Sakaguchi.

Since Fantasian originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game may not have found as many JRPG fans as initially hoped. Speaking of this, Sakaguchi added directly:

“Fantasy is a title that I hope more people will see for themselves in the future.

There’s no confirmation that the game is coming to PC or consoles in the future, or that a sequel is on the way, but would you be interested in Fantasian on more platforms?

Thanks, IGN.