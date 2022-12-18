Earlier this week, we wrote that Final Fantasy Graphics Remastered appears to be heading to Nintendo Switch and PS4, thanks to ESRB ratings mentioning those platforms.

It didn’t take long for Square Enix to officially confirm the news, as they’ve just revealed that the series, which contains updated versions of Final Fantasy 1-6, is indeed headed toward modern gaming after releasing for PC and mobile last year. machine.

The games will be available in spring 2023 and can be purchased individually or as a complete bundle.

There will also be two physical editions containing the complete series, both of which will be sold in limited quantities and exclusively through the Square Enix store.

The first option is simple, the standard edition is called Final Fantasy I-VI Collection (74.99€), while the so-called Final Fantasy I-VI Graphics Remake – FF35th Anniversary Edition (274.99€) contains the following items:

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection – Physical Collection of All Games for PS4 or Nintendo Switch –

Anniversary Edition merchandise box.

Bonus lens set for game pack.

2-Disc Vinyl Set with Newly Arranged Game Music and Exclusive Cover Art by Kazuko Shibuya

A specially curated artbook featuring beautiful character pixel art.

Eight stylized pixel art character figures in a window pack.

Both physical editions are available for pre-order now.