Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the series containing the first six classics of the most famous JRPG series, will be coming to PlayStation 4 andNintendo SwitchAtAvailable April 19.

This version combines nostalgia and respect for the original,some interesting additionsGreat user experience improvements, such as disabling random encounters or tweaking earned experiences, and a remastered soundtrack featuring a theme that all fans of the series will recognize.But if you’re looking for the purest experience, relax because you can also switch toNobuo Uematsuoriginal music.

All six games in the Pixel Remaster series can be purchased together or individually, and digital versions for Nintendo Switch are already available for pre-order. For those who get the collection before May 25, there are some perks like wallpapers, themes, and exclusive avatars.

Want to reminisce about the classics of the series before Final Fantasy XVI’s release? Check out the trailer below.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
