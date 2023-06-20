Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Impressions – Remastered Graphics Meet Pixel Gameplay Trailer – Gamereactor – Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

For the most part, the best way to experience Final Fantasy VII these days is to play Remake. Yes, it’s not a full-length version of the video game, but the modernized elements all make this adaptation of Square Enix’s iconic and beloved JRPG deeply respectable and enjoyable. But what if you want to play the full version of Final Fantasy VII? Your best bet right now is to play one of the older versions of the game. Square understands this isn’t the best situation, and is working hard to bring the game to mobile as a complete package.

Now I know what many of you are thinking: why are we playing Final Fantasy VII on mobile? Well, when you consider that this will be a stripped down version of the full game, it combines Remake graphics and pixel game elements, all with very simple and intuitive touch screen controls, in addition to providing the entire story and Crisis Core launch at the same time free game , there’s little reason not to be excited about the project.

I say this because I had the opportunity to play Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis first-hand in Los Angeles at this year’s Summer Game Fest Play Days. As part of the session, I went through the destruction of the opening sequence of Mako Reactor 1, which in Ever Crisis I was able to finish in about 10-15 minutes, and the scene lasted an hour in Remake.

Here is an ad:

Gameplay revolves around tapping the screen to command Cloud to move to a location and interact with chests for loot, all with sprite-like graphics. Then, when entering combat, you’ll see the remake version of Cloud and his allies, and when you have the correct amount of MP to cast, you have to command them to attack enemies by tapping their abilities in the bottom bar of the screen, while Cloud and his Allies of the player perform regular attacks without any player involvement. This, like Ever Crisis as a whole, is a stripped-down version of the FFVII combat suite, which means that while there are weaknesses and elemental differences to be aware of, it’s not nearly as important to the game’s offering as it is in the Remake.

It might seem watered down and a bit lacking in personality, but I found this version of FFVII to work pretty well. The pacing feels balanced, with a nice mix of narrative pacing and fight sequences. As to how this will transition into the FFVII period, which are generally less exciting and more about player discovery remains to be seen, but for anyone who wants to experience the iconic JRPG but doesn’t want to play a game from the late 90s or For anyone counting hundreds of pounds for PS4/5 and Remake and Crisis Core, this is the perfect way to dig into and savor why FFVII is so beloved.

While Square Enix promises that Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will debut in 2023, no exact date has been mentioned yet. What we’re told, however, is that in addition to the main story and Crisis Core as an add-on, Applibot’s development team is exploring how to bring other FFVII stories into the game, including a Remake Intergrade story that puts Yuffie center stage. Likewise, the game’s website mentions that Ever Crisis will feature in-game currency, but it remains to be seen how that will happen. If this is used for decorations and other customization work, so be it, but if there ends up being an energy system that limits player movement, then the game is in for some serious criticism.

Here is an ad:

Before conveying that, however, I’m going to be cautiously optimistic about Ever Crisis and what it can offer to the mobile gaming space.