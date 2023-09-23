Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: An Extensive and Exciting 100-Hour Gameplay Experience Revealed at TGS

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Brings Exciting New Additions and Extended Gameplay

The Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and gaming enthusiasts are being treated to exciting updates on highly anticipated games. One of the most anticipated releases, “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” (FF7R2), has provided fans with a plethora of new information and even a trial.

During an interview at the TGS 2023, “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” producer Yoshinori Kitase, game director Naoki Hamaguchi, and creative director Tetsuya Nomura shared more details about the game. The most pressing concern for players was the duration of the game, and it was revealed that the main storyline will last approximately 40 hours. Additionally, the weight of the side plots is more than double that of the main plot, meaning players can expect over 100 hours of gameplay from the main and side quests combined. The game will also include a chapter selection function and a hard mode, but they will need to be unlocked in the main storyline before they can be accessed.

One exciting revelation is that Yuffie, a fan-favorite character, will join the team as a main character, rather than being an additional character. This news has delighted fans, adding to the already high anticipation for the game.

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” will also introduce new elements to the storyline. Zack, another beloved character, will have an expanded role in the game. Players will have the opportunity to discover the specific details of his involvement when they delve into the game. However, it’s important to note that this remake is not a mere retelling of the original story. Instead, it incorporates foreshadowing and changes that could significantly alter the fate of characters like Aerith.

The game will require at least 150GB of storage space, so players on the PlayStation 5 will need to reserve console storage to accommodate the game. Additionally, an item production system will be introduced in this episode, adding a new layer of gameplay.

Another exciting aspect of “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” is the enhanced freedom of exploration. Players will have the opportunity to freely explore the world map, choosing whether to focus on the main plot or engage in side quests in various locations. The new means of transportation in this episode is the “Camera Car,” a feature that adds to the immersive gameplay experience.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to explore Yuffie’s hometown, “Wutai City.” The development team decided to postpone the inclusion of Wutai City to fully flesh it out in the next installment of the game.

Golden Saucer Amusement Park, a beloved location in the original game, will also be reproduced in the remake. Players can look forward to the “Dating Event” and other new content in the park, including the introduction of datable characters. The team has placed particular emphasis on the “Ferris Wheel Event,” promising visually stunning scenes that fans can eagerly anticipate.

The combat system in “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” has been enhanced, introducing skill trees and a new system called “Joint Ability.” Yuffie, Red XIII, and Cait Sith will become playable characters in this episode, with Vincent joining the team in future episodes. The addition of the skill tree system allows players to learn joint abilities and joint actions between characters, unlocking new combat mechanics. The game will also feature a dynamic difficulty mode to accommodate players who may want to focus solely on the main plot without completing side quests.

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” is shaping up to be an immersive and expansive gaming experience. With extended gameplay, new elements, and enhanced combat mechanics, fans of the franchise can expect to be enthralled for hours on end. The game is set to release soon, and eager players are eagerly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the world of “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.”

