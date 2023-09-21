Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Takes Gaming to the Next Level with Expansive Content and Two Discs

“Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Announces 5GB File Size and Two-Disc Format for PS150”

In a surprising update for Final Fantasy fans, the highly anticipated game, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, has announced its file size and format details. Director Naoki Hamaguchi recently revealed that the game will take up an impressive 5GB of storage space on the PS150 console. This news has left gamers in awe, but it seems that the decision to split the game into two discs has played a part in the file size.

According to an interview with Game Informer, Hamaguchi confirmed that the first disc alone will require a whopping 100GB of space, while the second disc will take up an additional 50GB. However, it is important to note that players will only need one of the discs to play the game, although both discs can be used to install it.

The inclusion of two discs in the format design allows the developers to offer an expansive and unrestricted experience within Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. With the game already shaping up to be a colossal adventure, featuring over 100 hours of content, fans can expect a truly immersive and vast world to explore.

The announcement has only heightened the anticipation for the game’s release, which is set to launch on February 29, 2024. Final Fantasy enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days until they can delve into this highly anticipated rebirth of a beloved classic.

As the release date approaches, fans can now prepare themselves for an extraordinary journey within Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, knowing that they are in for a visually stunning and content-rich experience like no other.

Stay tuned for further updates and details regarding Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth as the launch date draws near.

