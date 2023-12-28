Home » Final Fantasy XIV director says cloud will end all console wars
Final Fantasy XIV Director Predicts End of Console Wars

In an interview with Gamereactor.cn, Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida expressed his belief that the ongoing debates about which gaming console is superior will soon become a thing of the past. Despite the current hype surrounding the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, Yoshida believes that in ten years, the concept of different consoles will disappear due to the increasing accessibility of cloud gaming.

Yoshida emphasized that the cloud will make it possible for games to be playable on any format, allowing developers to reach a larger audience. He hinted that if it weren’t for the pandemic, this shift would have already started to some extent. He added, “Gamers will be happy, and so will we developers.”

The director’s perspective raises the question of whether gamers will continue to fiercely debate their hardware preferences ten years from now, or if the industry will undergo a significant transformation. It also touches on the impact that advancements in technology will have on the gaming community as a whole.

Yoshida’s comments have sparked discussion among gaming enthusiasts, with many considering the potential implications of a future without console wars. The interview has gained attention on social media, with users sharing their thoughts on the matter.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Yoshida’s predictions unfold and whether the future of gaming will indeed be shaped by the accessibility and flexibility offered by cloud gaming.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

