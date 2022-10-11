Home Technology Final Fantasy XIV has reached 27 million players – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Final Fantasy XIV has reached 27 million players – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV has grown from strength to strength over the years, and now the game has passed another impressive milestone: 27 million registered players. The news was revealed during the eighth annual 14-hour broadcast, with game director Naoki Yoshida sharing the news and even announcing some of Square Enix’s plans for the beloved series in 2023 and beyond.

Starting next year, Square Enix will be hosting a series of Final Fantasy XIV fan festivals around the world, to get started, the first will be held in Las Vegas in July 2023, 28 to be exact 29th to 29th.

After that, the festival will come to Europe, London to be exact. The event, held at the city’s ExCel Centre, will take place from October 21-22, 2023. We’ve been told that Japan will be the next host, but the exact date and location are still to be announced – all it says is “early 2023”.

Tickets and additional details for the event will be announced at a later date.

