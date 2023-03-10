health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-03-10

Square Enix’s latest sequel to the classic RPG series “Final Fantasy XVI” (FF16) will bring players a different gaming experience than before. One of the biggest differences is that this game will officially abandon the series’ long-standing turn-based combat system.

However, to the surprise of many players, the reason why the development team decided to make this change was actually related to the “Grand Theft Auto” series.

In an interview with Game InformerProducer Naoki Yoshida talked about the decision to let Final Fantasy XVI abandon the turn-based combat. He said that although the old fans of the department have long been accustomed to the style of the series for a long time, some younger new players have never played Final Fantasy XVI. Fantasy” series, but playing first-person shooter games since childhood, or games like “Grand Theft Auto” that will get instant response after inputting commands.

Regardless of whether “Grand Theft Auto” is suitable for playing from childhood to adulthood, Naoki Yoshida’s statement is not unreasonable. The “Final Fantasy” series has been developed for 35 years. Those who started from the very beginning of the series, or are very representative Players who have been in contact with this series since the “Final Fantasy VII” (FF7) are very familiar with the turn-based combat system, but those young new players who may enter this series from the sixteenth generation have to wait for us Turns to perform actions are not too interesting.

Since the development costs of the “Final Fantasy” series will continue to increase with the scale of new works, and such problems also deeply affect this part, Square Enix must take risks. Therefore, they must attract the attention of new players in the next high-budget “Final Fantasy” series, and make money from this game. In order to achieve their goals, they must also make some changes to the long-standing tradition of the series.

“Final Fantasy XVI” action director Ryota Suzuki also hopes that replacing the traditional turn-based system with high-paced action combat will bring different effects. Let the old fans of the “Final Fantasy” series get in touch with the world of action games through this new system. In addition, “Final Fantasy XVI” will also become the first work in the series to obtain an M-level adult rating in North America, and even let the characters directly swear words starting with F in the game. Therefore, the upcoming changes of this sequel are of course Not just the combat system.

“Final Fantasy XVI” will land on the PS5 platform on June 22Naoki Yoshida once stated that unless a large ball flew from the sky and hit Square Enix headquarters, the game would not be postponed.

