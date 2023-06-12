Home » “Final Fantasy XVI” demo version launched today Platinum Studio said co-development- PCM
Square Enix held the “Final Fantasy XVI” pre-launch celebration this morning, and disclosed that “FF16” will release a trial version on PSN today, players can play about 2 to 2.5 hours of prologue content, and archives can be released in the official Version inheritance, so that we can warm up before the game’s launch on the 22nd.

In this event, not only the game producer Naoki Yoshida, the game director Hiroshi Takai and the localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, but also the famous action game factory, Atsushi Inaba from Platinum Studio and Kingdom of the Kingdom An Jiangtai, the co-producer of “Kingdom Heart 4”, both said that their teams have participated in the development of this game. Just hearing their names, I believe that the gameplay has been guaranteed.

It was also announced during the event that the game will be released on PSN at 4:00 pm Hong Kong time today. Players can play the prologue content for about 2 to 2.5 hours, and the archive can be inherited from the official version, so that the game can be released before the game is launched on the 22nd. Warm up well. After completing the trial version, a “Special Combat DEMO” will be unlocked, allowing players to experience some combat functions that have not been unlocked in the prologue, such as more summoned beast skills and fighting with the Hound Torgal. In addition, the rest of the game will be the same as the part I tried to play in South Korea earlier. Interested readers can read the article below.

“Final Fantasy XVI” will be released on the PlayStation 5 platform on June 22, 2023, and the regular version will cost 568 yuan.

