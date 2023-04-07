Produced by SQUARE ENIX and scheduled to be launched on June 22, the latest PS5 action role-playing game “Final Fantasy XVI” in the “Final Fantasy” series. A few days ago, an exclusive interview with game director Hiroshi Takai was published on the official PlayStation blog to learn more about this game How to make full use of the performance of the PS5 console, as well as the details of optimization and development for the PS5 version, are for players’ reference.

From the vivid battle to the minute details, SQUARE ENIX details how to match the host and controller,

Make players more immersed in the action RPG they produce.

“Final Fantasy XVI” is expected to land on PlayStation 5 on June 22. This is the new work of the “Final Fantasy” series. Together with the protagonist, Clive Rosfeld, he will use the power of multiple summoned beasts to overcome his tragic fate . This is the first complete action RPG in the “Final Fantasy” series. It mainly allows players to switch between different summoned beast powers, engage in high-speed battles and massive summoned beast duels.

We interviewed game director Hiroshi Takai to find out how the game plays out on PS5 performance, and what optimizations and developments are being made for the PS5 version.

Q: As a developer, what is your first impression of the PS5’s performance and technology?

Takai:The two things that amaze me the most are the size of the memory and the speed of the SSD. Over the years I’ve worked with many different pieces of hardware, most of which failed to strike the right balance between hardware power and memory size. But the PS5 is different — it has plenty of memory to take full advantage of the hardware. As for the SSD, during the time we were working on the game, I was literally jaw-dropping at how fast it was.

Q: The Final Fantasy series has always been known for its graphics. The main development concept of “Final Fantasy XVI” is to perfectly combine with PS5 to create the ultimate experience, so how did you take advantage of the performance advantages of the hardware to shape the graphics and game design?

Takai:Of course, we hope that the images can be as beautiful as possible, so we put a lot of effort into creating the details of characters and environment modules, as well as the quality of light and shadow, so that these images can shine. To be honest, just to present these modules on the screen requires a lot of resources, not to mention the lighting and shadow effects. We were able to do this successfully, really thanks to the memory capacity of the PS5. The protagonist Clive of “FFXVI” can perform various attacks, and the animations and effects of these attacks can also be stored in memory. If the speed of the SSD is not fast enough, it is really difficult to achieve smooth and repeated switching. After all, game screens and transitions require a lot of resources to stack.

ask:Can you please explain a little bit how “FFXVI” utilizes the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the PS5 DualSense wireless controller in terms of combat and exploration?

Takai:There are parts of the game that require the player to open a heavy door or lift a liftgate, and we use adaptive triggers to convey a sense of weight and resistance. In addition, it will also be used in the scene where the player rides a chocobo. Haptic feedback can produce extremely small vibrations, which can create a more immersive feeling during the transition. We turned the sound effects used in each scene into haptic data, which allowed us to depict details that were not possible before, such as the movement of air.





ask: Final Fantasy XVI is the first full-length action RPG in the Final Fantasy series. Deciding to ditch the repertoire entirely was a bold move. Why would you want to do this?

Takai:That’s right, when designing “FFXVI”, our idea was to try to develop in a new direction and create a full-fledged action RPG to see how it would work. We carefully designed the game experience, as long as the player holds the DualSense wireless controller in his hand, every operation can get real somatosensory feedback. One of the main features of the game’s combat system is that Clive can cast a variety of summoned beast skills, which greatly improves the player’s combat freedom. In addition, we have also designed a duel of summoned beasts. Players can directly control the famous summoned beasts in the series to increase the fun of fighting. From beginning to end, this is a non-stop, thrilling journey.





ask: Although the details of each Final Fantasy game are different, the content will always revolve around a compelling story. There’s an air of tragic heroism at the core of Final Fantasy XVI’s story, but can you tell us more about the theme?

Takai:Once we decided to create a game that would work perfectly with the PS5, we had an idea to create a world where the graphics and the story fit seamlessly. Although the content of the game also has some dark parts, the reason why there is darkness in this world is because there is light at the same time. Our heroes are tested so much because they believe everything will turn out well. In this world, no matter men, women, young or old, everyone has their own views on what a “just” world is.

ask:Are there any other PS5 games that impressed you? From a developer’s perspective, how do you think these games take advantage of the PS5’s performance?

Takai:I think God of War: Ragnarok is a fantastic game. The experience is seamless from start to finish, and the plot perfectly depicts the relationship between father and son.

