Square Enix had the honor of showing off one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives at the unveiling of Final Fantasy XVI, and tonight’s State of Play showcases why the highly anticipated title won’t work on the previous-gen console.

Because the 25-minute gameplay video for Final Fantasy XVI looks absolutely incredible in terms of presentation and content. It basically shows and explains everything you should know about the game as we learn more about the time jump story, stylish real-time combat, a whole bunch of side events, some unique and shocking boss fights, and more Multiple wolf companions Torgal and more. All of this simultaneously underscores the game’s intense focus on how systems work, difficulty options, and accessibility of controls. In short, it’s easy to see why veterans and newcomers alike are very excited about June 22nd.