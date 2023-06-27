Home » Final Fantasy XVI has an Easter egg dedicated to FFIX
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI has an Easter egg dedicated to FFIX

by admin
Square Enix is ​​paying homage to one of its most popular titles and characters in its latest entry, Final Fantasy XVI. As spotted by players and shared on Reddit, the action RPG pays homage to Final Fantasy IX in the form of a scarecrow Easter egg that resembles the mage Vivi.

In The Broken Hilt area outside the town of Eastpool in The Imperial Province of Rosaria, players can stumble upon a small farm with a windmill. In the middle of a wheat field, you can find a scarecrow wearing a blue coat and a yellow straw hat with piercing eyes hidden under the brim. Needless to say, the scarecrow undoubtedly resembles Vivi.

Have you come across any other Final Fantasy XVI Easter eggs? If so, let us know in the comments below.

