Final Fantasy XVI Has Sold 3 Million Units in Its First Week

Square Enix

PlayStation 5 Exclusive Final Fantasy XVI Is Selling Well, Developer Square Enix AnnounceThe game has sold 3 million copies in its first week since its launch on June 22. Although there were more 500 hits in the first week of the previous work “FF XV”, it was released simultaneously on both PS4 and Xbox platforms.

“Final Fantasy XVI” has changed from the traditional turn-based RPG to an action RPG. This change seems to be quite popular with gamers. It has high scores on various game review sites. I believe this is also partly due to the Let’s take a look at the gorgeous graphics brought by the PS5 host platform.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

