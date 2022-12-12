Home Technology “Final Fantasy XVI” is confirmed to be launched on 6/22 next year, and the latest trailer video “Revenge” is announced | New technology information | Digital
Square Enix announced at The Game Awards, “Final Fantasy XVI” is confirmed to be released on June 22, 2023, and the latest trailer video “Revenge” (Revenge) has been released, and Sony Interactive Entertainment has also announced the content of the game Collector’s Edition, Blu-ray/Digital Deluxe Edition, and Blu-ray/Digital Standard Edition , and also announced the contents of pre-order bonuses and early bird purchase bonuses.

“Final Fantasy XVI”, which will be available on PlayStation 5 as an exclusive work on the game console platform, is produced by Naoki Yoshida, who once produced “Final Fantasy XIV”, and Hiroshi Takai, director of “The Last Remnant”, is the director of this work. The story returns to the adventure stories surrounding the “Crystal” in the early days of the series, and combines medieval fantasy elements. It is currently only available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform.

Players will play the role of Clive Rosfeld, the first prince of the Principality of Rosalia, and will be involved in the war surrounding the mother crystal together with his younger brother Joshua, who is the manifestation of the power of the boarding beast “Phoenix”. middle.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the launch information of the game this time, and confirmed that it will launch the Collector’s Edition, Blu-ray/Digital Deluxe Edition, and Blu-ray/Digital Standard Edition. The details are as follows:

“Final Fantasy XVI” Collector’s Edition (NT$10,990):

• “Final Fantasy XVI” main game (physical disc version)

• High-quality exquisite model “Phoenix VS Ifrit”

• Collection of Summoned Beast Embossed Badges

• Special art tin box

World map cloth towel

• In-game props: Weapon “Bloodthirsty Sword”

Players who purchase the Collector’s Edition of “Final Fantasy XVI” can get “Digital Mini Artbook”, “Digital Mini Original Soundtrack” and in-game props: accessory “Scholar’s Glasses” (increased experience points gained). In addition, the “FINAL FANTASY XVI” Collector’s Edition’s early bird purchase bonus is the in-game props: the weapon “Heart of Heroes” and the accessory “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant” (increased in-game currency acquisition).

“Final Fantasy XVI” Deluxe Edition (NTD 2990):

• “Final Fantasy XVI” main game (physical disc version)

• Special art tin box

World map cloth towel

• Early bird purchase bonuses are in-game props: weapon “Heart of Heroes” and accessories “Cat Monster Lucky Pendant” (in-game currency acquisition increases)

“Final Fantasy XVI” Digital Deluxe Edition (NTD 2690):

• “Final Fantasy XVI” main game (digital download version)

• Digital mini art book

• Digital Mini Soundtrack

• Pre-order bonuses are in-game props: accessory “Scholar’s Glasses” (increased experience point gain), weapon “Heart of Heroism” and accessory “Cat Monster Lucky Pendant” (increased in-game currency gain)

“Final Fantasy XVI” physical disc version / digital download version (TWD 1990):

• The early bird purchase bonus of the physical disc version is the in-game props: the weapon “Heart of Heroes” and the accessory “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant” (in-game currency acquisition increases)

• Digital download version pre-order bonuses are in-game items: accessory “Scholar’s Glasses” (increased experience point gain), weapon “Heroic Heart” and accessory “Cat Monster Lucky Pendant” (increased in-game currency gain)

