“FINAL FANTASY XVI” launch day no work, massage parlor temporarily closed, netizens envy – Hong Kong unwire.hk

The new work of the “FINAL FANTASY” series “FINAL FANTASY XVI” (hereinafter referred to as “FF16”) was officially launched and officially landed on PS5 yesterday (22nd). “FF16” scored 88 points on the game review website Metacritic, and many media also praised “FF 16”. The game was officially launched yesterday (22nd). An orthopedic clinic in Japan posted an announcement stating that due to the launch of “FF 16”, the company has no one to work, so it will be closed for one day.

After the game was officially launched yesterday (22nd), an orthopedic clinic in Japan posted a notice stating that it would not be able to operate that day and would temporarily close for a day. The reason why the Osteopathic Institute temporarily closed for one day was because no employees were willing to go to work after “FF16” was released, and in the end they could only suspend business and take a day off. The netizens who commented below are quite envious of their arrangement, and hope that their companies will have a holiday.

“FF16” is the sequel to the traditional Japanese-style RPG masterpiece “Final Fantasy” series after many years. It was developed by the producer of “Final Fantasy XIV” Naoki Yoshida. A number of media spoke highly of “FF16” and unanimously gave the game a perfect score of 100.

