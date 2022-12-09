The latest work in the “FF” series, “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, will be released on June 22, 2023, and game pre-orders will start on December 9 today. With the theme of “revenge”, the game will take place in the world “Valishia” facing the era of decline, and the story of the protagonist “Clive Rosfeld” who shoulders a harsh fate will now be revealed!

“‘Vengeance’ can be the motivation to live. But sometimes I don’t know whether I am living for revenge──or living by the disease known as revenge.”

The game pre-order information has been released, and the “Physical Collector’s Edition” includes “Phoenix VS Ifrit Statue”, “Summoned Beast Embossed Breast Combination”, “Special Collection Box”, “World Map Art Cloth”, “Weapon Blood Sword” , priced at 38,500 yen.

The “Deluxe Edition” includes the “Special Collection Box” and “World Map Art Cloth” and is priced at 12,100 yen.

Game official website: https://jp.finalfantasyxvi.com/