“Final Fantasy XVI” prologue to “Benedida” battle main line strategy

The recently launched PS5 exclusive game “Final Fantasy XVI” is presented in front of players in the form of an action RPG instead of the traditional turn-based RPG in the past. Coupled with the powerful picture processing capabilities of the PS5, it can be said to be one of the most eye-catching games this year. one. This time, we will take the lead in bringing you the initial game strategy of this work, so that you can get more help when playing the game.

Two modes of operation and “automatic” accessories

There is no difficulty setting for this work, and the operation methods are divided into “action focus” and “story focus”. The former is more suitable for action players, while the latter is more suitable for those who are hard at action. The two modes can be switched at will in the game, and the choice does not affect the progress of the story or the acquisition of trophies.

No matter which version is chosen, it is automatically obtained at the start of the game“Auto Slow”, “Auto Dodge”, “Auto Attack” and “Auto Healer”Four accessories, when equipped (up to three pieces can be equipped), the protagonist can automatically perform the above actions at the appropriate time. When encountering an enemy that is difficult to defeat, consider equipping these special accessories to reduce the difficulty.

Trial version and official version

The official version can inherit the archive progress of the trial version. The content of the trial version is the same as that of the official version, and ends with Chapter 6 of the main storyline.

Profile of the main character

Final Fantasy XVI

This work has a system similar to “Skill Awakening”, but there is no pre-set between skills and skills, so it is not called “Skill Tree”. The protagonist can obtain “ability points” after winning battles, completing main or side missions, etc. After a certain amount is stored, they can be used to unlock abilities to increase the protagonist’s attack moves.

Initially, the protagonist has fewer abilities to unlock, but as the story progresses, the protagonist will gain more additional abilities. In addition, after each ability is unlocked, it can be “strengthened” again, and finally “MASTERized”, so as to further improve the ability. To be careful of,The protagonist “Phoenix’s Blessing” can unlock up to four skills and skills, but only two skills can be equipped at the same timeso if you want to save points, you don’t need to rush to unlock all of them.

About “Summoned Beast” and “Summoned Beast” ability moves

In the early stage, the protagonist can only rely on “Phoenix’s Blessing” to activate abilities similar to fire-type summoned beasts, and can also unlock learning or enhance abilities through the ability panel. As the story progresses, the protagonist will learn more abilities of the other summoned beasts. For example, after completing the battle of “Benedida”, he can press L2 to switch the abilities of the “Summoned Beast of the Wind”.

In addition, later in the story, the protagonist will be able to transform into a summoned beast in a designated plot, and start a giant “war of summoned beasts” just like the prologue. Summoned beast transformation can only be activated in designated battles, and cannot be used in normal battles. However, after transforming into a summoned beast for the first time, more special abilities can be unlocked, which will be explained in detail in the next strategy article.

Main story guide

1. Summoned Beast of Fire

Final Fantasy XVI

2. Assassination of Manifestations

Final Fantasy XVI

3. Knight’s Pride

Final Fantasy XVI

4. Evening is approaching

Final Fantasy XVI

5. Through the fog

Final Fantasy XVI

Go straight ahead and fight the first batch of three goblins.

Enter the village and fight more goblins. Note that the healing agent can only be replenished by picking up glowing objects on the map at this time, so don’t use it indiscriminately. In addition, if you encounter “Goblin Weaver”, it is recommended to knock him down first, so as not to be attacked by him from a position outside the screen with a long-range attack.

Fight the “giant”.

After the victory, a battle with “Maul Boer” took place.

Enter “Phoenix Gate” from the world map.

Boss Battle: Giant

Final Fantasy XVI

“Giant”‘s attack is slow but powerful. If you are not confident, you can dodge instantly. It is better to dodge first and attack after he completes the attack. After all, there is still a boss behind in this level, and the healing agent must be kept warm.

When the “Giant”‘s physical strength drops to a low point, he will perform a long-term rounding and swinging “violent swing”. Although each attack can be avoided with an instant dodge, the safest way is to stay away temporarily.

Boss fight: Maulpol

Final Fantasy XVI

“Maulpol” is more difficult than “Giant”. If it is difficult to defeat, you can consider equipping “automatic” accessories to reduce the difficulty. “Maul Boer” has a wide attack range, especially remember not to stand in front of it when using “Stink”. The stamina of “Mulpol” is not high, so it can be easily knocked down and pursued in various ways.

When its physical strength drops below half, it will make a rampage attack of “Crazy Row”, remember to dodge to the left or right side.

6. Phoenix’s Hatchling

Final Fantasy XVI

Switch to Joshua and look for the exit from the city. There will be several battles on the way. Joshua’s long-distance attack magic is extremely powerful, just launch the fireball safely from a distance.

On the way, the operation will turn back to Clive, and continue to move forward to eliminate the enemy soldiers.

Fight with “Bright Dragon Knight”.

Operate “Phoenix” to fight with “Fire Summoned Beast”. As long as you aim the front sight at the enemy and press R1 to dodge at the right time, you can win.

Boss Battle: Shining Dragon Knight

Final Fantasy XVI

The most troublesome thing about “Bright Dragon Knight” is the power-storing forward thrust, and the dodge time is more difficult to grasp; the other part of the attack is a two-stroke combo, so don’t rush to counterattack immediately after dodging. Since it is named “Dragon Knight”, of course it knows how to use the series of famous moves “jump”. Although it is powerful, it is easy to dodge, just pay attention to the blue circle on the ground.

When his stamina drops below half, he will launch a “double jump”, and the jumping strike will also cause area damage. If he cannot dodge accurately, he must double-click R1 to jump out of the affected area as soon as possible. Since there will be no more boss battles, you can safely use all the healing potions to restore your stamina.

7. Encounter

Final Fantasy XVI

Go straight ahead, there is actually only one way forward, and the protagonist will not fall off the cliff, so you can explore with confidence.

Fight with Iron Kingdom soldiers and “Manifestation of Summoned Shiva”. The latter has higher physical strength, so it is recommended to clean up the pawns first. Be careful with her AoE magic attacks.

After victory, fight with the soldiers of the Iron Kingdom.

After victory, fight with Tiamat.

Enter Sid’s secret base from the world map.

Boss Battle: Tiamat

Final Fantasy XVI

The first battle of Tiamat is very similar to Murdoch, but Tiamat is good at blocking and evading, so be careful of its counterattack. When his physical strength drops to half, he will suddenly use the “magic sword” move, and will be supplemented with long-range magic bullets, so be careful when attacking.

8. The Man Named Sid

Final Fantasy XVI

Players arrive at the first “base”, where they can replenish healing agents, purchase equipment, modify equipment, and take on various side missions.

Go to Sid’s personal room.

Go to the Great Hall and speak to Artisan Blackthorne. After completion, open the function of making and modifying equipment.

Go back to the lobby and talk to Guz.

Talk to the man who looks like the boss.

Talk to Taya. Unlock “Delegation” (side missions) upon completion.

Talk to Charon and unlock the shop when you’re done, where you can buy healing potions, equipment (including special accessories). There will be more opportunities to buy “music scores” (the background music can be changed in the base) in future stores.

There are two commissions on the map, you can choose to complete them or not according to your preferences, and the rewards are money, props and experience points.

Pick up the small bag in front of the stone slab, unlock the “Alert Stone” after completion, and later challenge the boss-level enemies you have fought against here.

Enter the giant wood forest from the world map.

9. Whereabouts of the Manifestation

Final Fantasy XVI

The hound “Togal” joined the team and got the “Automatic Togal” accessory. If you think it is complicated to operate the extra Togal, you can equip this accessory to make it automatically launch various actions such as attack or recovery.

Go straight ahead and fight enemies on the map.

Fight against the powerful enemy “Dragon Bird”. If you have played the “Hunter” series of games, you will have a very similar experience in this battle, especially its “female fire dragon” special attack that jumps up and swings its tail. Longniao’s physical strength is not high, and there are two teammates to assist, so it is not a big problem.

Go ahead, turn on Togal’s “Navigation” function, press L3, and Togal will indicate the direction to go, so you won’t get lost because the surrounding environment is too similar!

Go ahead and fight “Fafnir”.

After the victory, continue to move forward. After the plot, a battle with “Night Raven” will take place. After victory, you can challenge him again and again at the Alert Stone in the base.

Boss Fight: Fafnir

Final Fantasy XVI

The “Fafnir” battle also brings you a “hunter”-style similar experience, and you can understand the general idea by thinking of it as a “water beast”. The attack of “Fafnir” is relatively slow, but one-handed tapping has a chance to connect and turn around to attack, so after avoiding it, you must see clearly before you can strike back.

When its physical strength drops below half, it will use the ultimate “circular maneuver”. It turns around on the wall and lands. It first runs over the center in a straight line, and then jumps up and down. avoid. In addition, some new jumping attacks have been added to its normal moves, so it’s best to observe them first before continuing to counterattack.

Boss Battle: Night Raven

Final Fantasy XVI

“Night Raven” is good at continuous attacks, and the last attack will pause for a few seconds, so it is time to consider counterattack. In addition, since he will continue to jump back to extend the distance, he can also consider using magic as a long-range attack to reduce his physical strength and perseverance. Among them, the stored fireball is the most effective. “Night Raven” has a variety of special moves, including “Fire Dungeon” (continuously spraying flames forward), “Thunder Dungeon” (magic attack within a specified range), “Wind Dungeon” (disappears suddenly) and the immediate combo “Final Attack” ( straight-line impact). When he uses “Wind Escape”, it is recommended to find its location as soon as possible, and dodge to the side to avoid the “Final Attack”.

When he has one-fifth of his physical strength left, the “competition” event will be triggered, and if he succeeds, he can be knocked down immediately.

10. Disturbing silence

Final Fantasy XVI

Enter the Oribel Hills from the boundary map.

Go to Lost Wings. There will be several battles with soldiers along the way.

Follow the directions on the map to find Sid’s partner.

Go after the Volud soldiers.

Fight with “Wonderful Wings”.

Boss Battle: Winged Wings

Final Fantasy XVI

The attack speed of “Wonderful Wing” is not high, so it is necessary to pay attention to its power storage moves, just avoid the green straight line on the ground carefully. When half of its physical strength is left, it will start to change its attack mode, including mid-air rush, and range magic, etc. At this time, it can be considered to use long-distance attack or air combo to deal with it.

11. Deep in the night

Final Fantasy XVI

According to the map instructions, look for Kantan.

According to the map instructions, ask the two villagers for information.

Talk to Sid.

Talk to Kantan.

Go southeast from Lost Wings to the outskirts of Fort Novan.

Enter Novan Castle from the world map.

12. The Manifestation of Wind

Final Fantasy XVI

Go straight up from the sewer, and you will encounter a large number of enemy soldiers on the way. Since the maze is designed with a loop route, if you get lost, you may wish to press L3 to find the correct direction with the navigation function.

After arriving at the chapel, there was a battle with “Wonderful Wing” and “Beautiful Wing”.

After the victory, continue to go up and fight with more soldiers.

After reaching the top of the castle, a battle with “Benedida” took place.

After the victory, there will be a second battle with “Benedida”.

Boss Battle: Brilliant Wings and Beautiful Wings

Final Fantasy XVI

The previous battle of “Brilliant Wings” might have been relatively simple, but adding “Beautiful Wings” will make the battle more complicated, especially since both of them will launch long-range attacks, so you should always press R1 to dodge to avoid “unexpected Off-screen magic attacks other than “. The attack mode of “Wonderful Wing” is roughly the same as last time, while “Beautiful Wing” will often use wide-range, straight-line magic attacks, so pay more attention to the green line on the ground for dodging.

When one of them has half of its physical strength, the two will work together to use “Perfect Storm”: “Wonderful Wing” will continuously sprint and attack, while “Beautiful Wing” will continuously use range magic to bombard, personal suggestion At this time, dodge should be the main method.

When one of them is eliminated, the remaining one will “inherit the ability”, and can use the two moves of “sprint” and “magic bombing” at the same time. The general style of play is to dodge and counterattack when it sprints, and to shoot from a distance when it uses magic.

Boss Battle: Benedida

Final Fantasy XVI

“Benedida” is good at long-distance attack and short-distance attack. Long-distance attack includes “medium strong wind” and “big strong wind”, just move left or right; besides pressing R1 to dodge, “Wind Blade” has horizontal The blade can be considered to jump up to avoid it, and the vertical one should stand in the gap between the blades to avoid temporarily. “Benedida” has less stamina and perseverance. If you leave all the big moves to activate when she is knocked down, you can cut her nearly half of her stamina in one go.

Boss fight: Benedida (second battle)

Final Fantasy XVI

“Benedida” has a “dive” like a dragon knight jumping in the second battle. When she hits the ground, it is a good time for our attack. “Middle Strong Wind” and “Big Strong Wind” become consecutive moves. At this time, you must move to the left or right without stopping until all the “Strong Wind” are fired. In addition, the same is true for “Storm and Rain”, we must keep moving, and we don’t need to consider counterattacking her with long-range attacks, because most of them will not be able to hit her. “Atmospheric Slash” is an enhanced version of “Wind Blade”. In addition to the continuous attack of the blade, the horizontal blade can move on the ground and in the air. Jumping and dodging is no longer a good choice. It is recommended to use R1 instead Stop to dodge left or right.

When she has half of her physical strength, she will start to launch “Gravel Rain” and “Tornado”. The former is a large rock throw, and the latter will suck the player into the center of the tornado, so that she can accurately use the straight line impact, so she must escape anyway Tornado attraction.

When less than one-fifth of her physical strength is left, her “tornado” will evolve into a super-wide range plus an explosion technique, and finally it will be supplemented with a bird claw attack. At this time, “Benedida” will be supplemented with bird claws for every attack, and will even use “catch”. Once caught, it will eat the next “tornado”. This battle is a hard one. If you feel that the difficulty is too high, you can consider equipping “automatic” accessories to reduce the difficulty.

(to be continued)

