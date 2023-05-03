“FINAL FANTASY XVI” PS5 bundled machine will be launched on June 22, priced at 19,380 yuan

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) announced that it will launch the “PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” on June 22, 2023, with a suggested retail price of NT$19,380.

This FFXVI bundle content includes PlayStation 5 disc version host, DualSense wireless controller, PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon (download period until January 1, 2038), starting from June 22, 2023 at Available at PlayStation Authorized Resellers in Taiwan.

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” is a brand-new work of the classic game “FINAL FANTASY” series. In the world where the “dark zone” is approaching step by step, countries are scrambling to find the source of aether, the “mother crystal”. The “Manifestators” with the power of powerful summoned beasts were sent to the battlefield one after another.

In “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, the protagonist of the story, “Clive Rosfeld”, the first prince of the Principality of Rosalia, and his younger brother Joshua, who is the manifester of the summoned beast Phoenix, were involved in this huge battle together. In the vortex of war in the world, Clive, who has endured a harsh fate, will learn the truth of the world, and is determined to destroy the mother crystal, and start an adventure story of cutting off the shadow of the crystal.

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” is developed by Square Enix, and the game will be exclusively released on the PS5 console, and the launch time is also June 22.