Home Technology Final Fantasy XVI Rated by ESRB
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI Rated by ESRB

by admin
Final Fantasy XVI Rated by ESRB

Final Fantasy XVI has been rated by the ESRB, and it seems the beloved RPG series is heading in a darker direction this time around. Currently, Final Fantasy VII has a maturity rating of M, which is recommended for players 17 and older.

Final Fantasy XVI is rated for several reasons, including gore and gore, partial nudity, strong language, sexual themes, and violence. This M rating marks a first for the Final Fantasy series, possibly showing how the newest game is different.

This ESRB rating may worry some fans who don’t want to see Final Fantasy take on a more grown-up tone, but it could also excite newcomers to the series. Older fans won’t be left behind, though, as there are other Final Fantasy projects to look forward to, such as the Final Fantasy Graphics Remake, coming next spring.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023.

See also  NVIDIA GeForce 526.47 WHQL Game Ready Drivers Released

You may also like

Google shares the most recommended Chrome extensions for...

Italians like second-hand tech: iPhone and Playstation are...

From the tin tube to modern packaging: how...

Elon Musk must step down as head of...

Talking weapons, crazy aliens and dark humor Here...

Super Planet Life Review – Gamereactor

The Penetration of Social Media and Digital Platforms...

Microsoft may plan to launch a lower-priced Xbox...

South Korea’s first lunar probe, Danuri, began to...

Without a stolen dissertation, James Cameron would never...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy