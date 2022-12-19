Final Fantasy XVI has been rated by the ESRB, and it seems the beloved RPG series is heading in a darker direction this time around. Currently, Final Fantasy VII has a maturity rating of M, which is recommended for players 17 and older.

Final Fantasy XVI is rated for several reasons, including gore and gore, partial nudity, strong language, sexual themes, and violence. This M rating marks a first for the Final Fantasy series, possibly showing how the newest game is different.

This ESRB rating may worry some fans who don’t want to see Final Fantasy take on a more grown-up tone, but it could also excite newcomers to the series. Older fans won’t be left behind, though, as there are other Final Fantasy projects to look forward to, such as the Final Fantasy Graphics Remake, coming next spring.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023.