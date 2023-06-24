“Final Fantasy XVI” Weilei Review: Where will “Final Fantasy” go after plump animation and combat become more mainstream | Experience evaluation

2023-06-23 11:28 Game Corner Ajietu / Square Enix (Game Capture)

“Final Fantasy XVI” (hereinafter referred to as “FF16”) produced by Square Enix has been officially launched. For fans of the series, this IP can be described as “change”. Many generations have presented innovations that have changed the game industry. For example, the 3D transformation of “FF7” and the filmization of “FF 10”. After experiencing mixed reviews in recent generations, the author of “FF16” this time feels that it is a steady game that integrates mainstream design.

(Note: The following involves some game plots, please read carefully)

The simplest and most valiant “Final Fantasy” to fight

The combat system of this work is nicknamed “Demon Hunter” by players, and it is indeed true, because the designer is Suzuki Ryota who made “Demon Hunter 5”. The author thinks that the sense of continuous attack is very refreshing. Compared with the neither fast nor slow fighting rhythm of “FF13”, this work will continue to add new summoned beast abilities as the plot continues, so it will not be boring at all. The only shortcoming is that at the beginning of the game, there is a configuration of “stacking monsters”, which deliberately prolongs the game hours.

This is the demon hunter feeling. Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture) Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture)

And the design of another auxiliary ring can be said to be a boon for old office workers and hard-working fighters (laughs), and it can be successfully passed through simple and continuous play.

This generation of summoned beasts is quite rich. Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture) Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture)

One of the selling points, “Summoned Beast Battle”, I think is quite exciting. Although old-school QTE commands are occasionally interspersed, the performance is “burning”. The soundtrack is a very stimulating experience.

Small details of JRPG

However, there are several small details in this work, which are the unique advantages of Japanese factory design. The most eye-catching is the map design. In line with the exaggerated style of “Final Fantasy”, the green grass and pampas grass are intentionally made tall and lush. The author is quite I like the balance between the game and reality.

But looking back at Fanzhong players, the game’s English dubbing is obviously weird, and the content and subtitles sometimes don’t match up. It is recommended to listen to the daily match and play.

Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture) Picture/Square Enix (Game Capture)

Good plot and beautiful animation

For players who like to watch the plot, the exquisite animation after finishing the level is actually the “reward” for playing the game.

The “reward” of this generation can be said to be full of sincerity, and it is also the most bloody in the past. As the producer Naoki Yoshida said, he wants to create a “Final Fantasy” that feels like “A Song of Ice and Fire”. . And Yoshida has also done it. The plot of “Adult” this time also has the taste of “FF12”. Fans who like war themes will like it very much.

A huge game dictionary system of the world view. Photo/Square Enix (Game Capture)

In addition to the well-structured plot, the plot performance also shows delicacy. For example, at the beginning of the game, the characters or animals encountered by the protagonist Clive in his youth will be pleasantly reunited in the middle of the game. This kind of plot successfully makes players feel to the pathos and reality of war.

This time Sid is a handsome uncle. Figure / Square Enix (game capture) The heroine Jill is beautiful and strong. Photo/Square Enix (Game Capture)

The performance of the main characters brings this sense of war sadness to a deeper level. For example, the classic character “Sid” in the series is not only an important role leading the rebel army, but also a very charming uncle. A few famous lines are quite There is a sense of handsomeness in Japanese dramas; the heroine Jill is also good enough, gentle and strong, and the “human” presentation allows the author to bring in the protagonist Clive, who is often worried about the life and death of these partners.

Where will SE take Final Fantasy?

However, compared with the main line, the author believes that there is a gap in the richness of the branch lines in this work, and it still feels like running errands in “Assassin’s Creed”. In fact, the IP “Final Fantasy” is extremely representative. In fact, the branch line completed in “FF16” this time will not be so boring that you don’t want to play it.

The bloodiest degree is the highest in history. Photo/Square Enix (Game Capture)

But it’s just a pity. After all, the big breakthrough chose “adult themes” as the theme this time, and the animation is really refreshing. If we can draw materials from other film and drama works in Japan or even Asia, the production team may even write Toyo’s unique “” The dark side of human nature” short story, then this work will definitely have a godlike evaluation, and people will continue to look forward to the follow-up work of “Final Fantasy”.

Photo/Square Enix (Game Capture)

In the situation where a hundred flowers are blooming in the game, “Final Fantasy” will choose to incorporate more mainstream features; whether it will be another breakthrough innovation will be the expectations of players for this IP and the future of Square Enix.

Final Fantasy XVI

recommended article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

