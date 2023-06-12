Final Fantasy XVI’s demo goes live on PS5 this morning

Ads, leaks, and the fact that Final Fantasy XVI is just ten days away from launch suggest that the game’s promised PlayStation 5 demo is imminent. As it turns out, Square Enix and Sony just wanted to enjoy their weekend first.

Because the two companies have announced that a demo of Final Fantasy XVI will be available on the PlayStation Store this morning at 9am BST/10AM CEST. This will let us play about two and a half hours of the game’s opening sequence, and our saves can be transferred to the game. However, it doesn’t stop there.

Once this is done, we move on to the combat demo, in which Clive, Sidolphus, and our dear wolf Torgal infiltrate the fortress and fight various enemies and bosses to show off what’s possible later. This also takes about two hours to complete, but can be replayed as many times as you want.