Home Technology Final squeeze for the «Ai Act»: what does Europe ask of artificial intelligence?
Technology

Final squeeze for the «Ai Act»: what does Europe ask of artificial intelligence?

by admin

Europe began to discuss artificial intelligence before ChatGpt, deep fakes and recent fears about mass surveillance. We are in April 2021, in the second year of Covid, when the Proposal for a Regulation on Artificial Intelligence presented by the European Commission as part of the European Strategy for AI is presented. The proposed regulation that we now know as the Ai Act as it was for Gdpr, the European regulation for data protection, is a…

See also  To write a book with ChatGPT "4 hours are enough". And there are hundreds of them on Amazon

You may also like

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay...

HPE enriches the offer on private 5G with...

Twitter, new round of job cuts for at...

Quickly clear the safari tabs in iPhone- Saydigi-Tech

Schlein also wins online

the review of the film written and directed...

HTC Expands XR Extended Reality Ecosystem, Creates Immersive...

The challenge of foldable phones in the worst...

Samsung has improved the shooting function for a...

the future of companies passes through here

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy