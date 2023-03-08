Home Technology finally! Bethesda announced that “Starry Sky” will be launched on September 6th | 4Gamers
Bethesda Softworks dropped a big news on the evening of this (8th), announcing that its long-developed “Starfield” (Starfield) will be changed from the original first half of the year to September 6, 2023.

According to Bethesda, “Starry Sky” has been brewing within the company for many years. The game name was first revealed on the E3 stage in 2018, and the first trailer will be released in 2021. The ambition of “Starry Sky” is to become the three major IPs under Bethesda after “The Rest of the World” and “The Elder Scrolls”.

This work will take the space world as the stage, and the story will take place in the “colonial system” about 50 light-years away from the solar system. Bethesda has said that this work will give players an experience they have never had before.

In today’s information, an online live broadcast “Starfield Direct” will be held on June 11, and the full picture of the game is expected to be released at that time. On the same day, Microsoft will also hold the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. It depends on this day what kind of dishes Xbox will serve this year.

Incidentally, “Starry Sky” is also the first game that Bethesda will be exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC after Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft.

