Finally foldable smartphones have taken the right turn

Listen to the audio version of the article

The perfect foldable phone doesn’t exist. But it will most likely be a flip phone. The fold that folding mobile phones are taking is starting to take on a more defined shape. And for the less young of us, it’s a throwback.

Let’s talk about the clamshell phone from the early 2000s. In its reincarnation with a flexible display it shows an unexpected modernity. Those over thirty will remember the first Nokias and Motorolas. They opened with a wave of the hand, the small display to one side and the keyboard below.

It was nice to answer the phone just for that flick of the wrist that made you a Fonzie-manager, a good and efficient bully who accompanies the “hello who speaks” with a sweeping wave of the hand. They were a way of saying “I have a cell phone”.

The new flip phones however are state of the art the most efficient way to justify a high price and the use of a larger screen.

Still small numbers

The success of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip have not set a standard because the numbers are still small. But they pointed in a clear direction. The latest sign of this is the success of the Razr 40 Ultra. Presented in early June by Motorola, the new foldable smartphone has conquered Chinese consumers. Within hours, the first stocks of 10,000 units of the device were sold out. In Italy, the price tag is 1,199 euros, with its basic version, Razr 40, starting at a more accessible price of 899 euros. The news of the sold-out in China was released by Motorola’s official account on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Useful tool for creators

The idea of ​​a display that stretches and sits down works in a creator key. And therefore it allows you to record or go live by placing the smartphone on a surface, without additional supports. Above all, the large front screen works, the one you see when it is closed: you can read notifications, the hours and check social networks on a smaller device than normal smartphones in that price range. On a technical level, it boasts an external 3.6-inch display and an internal 6.9-inch one, with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is about half the height of your average high-end smartphone and feels more like holding a candy wrapper or a deck of paper.

Oppo’s folding is perhaps the bravest. The Chinese together with the Koreans are the producers who believe in it the most. Apple so far has not yet dared to bend their iPhone. The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts impressive hardware and optimized software to try and make the most of it. It’s not perfect. The leaflets are still looking for balance but they have at least one sense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

