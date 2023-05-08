Home » Finally, “RPG Maker Unite” is officially launched on the Unity Asset Store platform “RPG Maker Unite”
“RPG Maker Unite” is the latest version of “RPG Maker Unite”, which focuses on the technology and knowledge of programming languages, allowing anyone to create RPG games. Its feature is that it can be executed on the most widely used Unity, and it has been greatly enhanced on various levels such as rich resources, an evolved map editor, and general-purpose data.

According to the official statement, players in the game can create all types of events that are common in RPGs by combining preset commands and variables. With the support of FHD, the presentation of map details on the screen is more obvious than before, and the new big steel editor and route switching function make it easier for users to manage through visual presentation. In addition, players can place large objects more quickly, and can use the auto-guidance function to calculate suggested stats, making it easier for users to make balance adjustments.

After a delay, the game was finally confirmed to be released at the end of last month. However, on that day, due to a problem with the Unity Asset Store management system, it was temporarily called again. After several days of hard work by the officials and the relevant personnel of the Unity Asset Store, it is finally confirmed that “RPG Maker Unite” will be listed on May 8 and will be released as scheduled today; it is also planned to be on the Steam platform after that, and the launch time has not yet been determined .

