Finally Starfield starts the engines, welcome to the infinite solitude of Space

It is the most awaited video game, the one that will mark the future of Microsoft in video games,

Starfield – available in Early Access, on PC and Xbox, for those who have pre-ordered it and from September 6 for all the others – is the first real Bethesda video game that arrives on Game Pass Xbox and PC after the millionaire acquisition of Zenimax and after the flop of Redfall. It’s a potentially infinite space exploration simulator, thought up ten years ago, that has experienced slow development and two delays. Its game director is Todd Howard who is the award-winning dad of Elden Scroll, Skyrim and Fallout 4.

It’s a narrative RPG like Mass Effects and it’s as thrilling as No Man’s Sky. But at the same time it is neither intriguing like Mass Effects nor hypnotic like No Man’s Sky. After a few dozen hours (just a few but enough to get an idea of ​​the gameplay) we found ourselves in front of a game that was born to define a genre but conceptually ancient. It brings together everything you have already seen and known if you are a fan of Bethesda RPGs. And everything you can hope for if you are fanatical about space exploration. Everything is there but Howard’s is a space we have already lived in.

The first sensation is silence. Your character is as silent as the Universe. We are told that at first he must have been mute. The game, on the other hand, is verbose in the way only RPGs like Oblivion and Skyrim can be. The role component is more marked and profound. The creation of the character and the choices he will make in the first phase of the adventure will influence the entire course of the story, we are talking about 500 hours of role-playing. But also over a thousand explorable planets of which 10% populated by living beings. You walk on planets, navigate through space, take off, shoot, jump from one solar system to another. There is mystery, there is something of Star Trek in the conception of the Universe and the civilizations that populate it but there is also a lot of No Man’s Sky in the management of mathematics and resources. But the real novelty is that it is proposed as a customizable universe. The game allows players to build their ships however they see fit, from cockpit management to weapons and more. And then support for mods is expected. It means that the community of modding enthusiasts will be able to have fun creating unique universes or be inspired by the great science fiction sagas.

What we liked.

The perfect platform game idea for Space. Spaceship editing is really good as is the RPG component. There is everything that passionate players of this genre have known. It also has everything Fallout and Elden Scrools fans could wish for. Again, however, it has little. There is the modding variable. Much will depend on the imagination of the players. And this can be an advantage but also a limitation.

What we didn’t like.

The design of this science fiction is derivative, cured but already seen. Also for this reason modding could be a positive surprise. Personally, I preferred No Man’s Sky on an artistic level. But economically as a player, having such an immense game on Game Pass means a lot. Titles like Starfield promise more than a hundred hours of entertainment. They are worth the ticket price.

