[Financial Wisdom]Empty these 4 things to save money and have space to live a more refreshing life-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel-iMoney Zhifu-Financial Wisdom

There are many different things in a person’s life, including the following 4 things that many people are unwilling to give up, but as long as these 4 things are cleared, it will bring more living space to your home, and you can also Save unnecessary expenses.

clothing

Many people have a lot of old clothes in their closets. They are obviously not suitable for wearing, but they are reluctant to throw them away because they are of good quality or expensive. Putting on the upper body, too fat, too thin, too old, the clothes that are not confident in wearing will fall off, thinking that they will be worn in the future, but in the end most of them will not be worn again, and putting them in the closet will only make you need to spend extra time to deal with them , and take up a lot of closet space. People who don’t want to drop their clothes always think of various excuses, such as being thinner next year and can wear them, but the fact is always year after year.

photo

In the digital age, many photos can be directly stored in the cloud without the need for physical photos. Just scan the physical photos in the past and put them in the cloud, and convert them all into digital files. Then all the physical photos can be removed, minus the occupation Space. Even if family members want to view photos in the future, they can also view them online. If they don’t want them, they only need to press the Delete button, and there will be no worries from now on. Furthermore, developing physical photos also costs a lot of money and takes up living space.

The 2nd Anniversary of the Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program gives free ice cream on Saturdays and Sundays when you spend a specified amount and you will get extra points that can be used as money[see next page]

Collection

Many people have collectibles in their homes, such as plush dolls, models, cartoons and so on. However, if there is not enough space in the home, too many collections will only increase the workload of the family, requiring extra time to clean the collections, and occupying a cabinet to store the collections, etc. As people grow up, they have different preferences, so start throwing them away bit by bit. Or gift it to a loved one.

In the end, things that can be bought again with money are thrown away if they don’t work well. For example, pots, many people have as many as 50 pots at home, but only 1 or 2 are often used, and the others are reluctant to throw away. Some of them have been bought but never used. It is recommended to drop all of them, because it is not difficult to buy them back, but too many will affect the cleaning time of the home.

Gayon in the same field:[Wenzhou Zhixin]Don’t be too wolf if the trend is not clear

[“iMoney” has the most international perspective on wealth management and wealth creation channel – integrates the best and latest international investment and wealth management wisdom and methods, allowing readers to embark on the road to “financial freedom” as soon as possible]

#Free download “Hong Kong Economic Times” App: http://onelink.to/8svabv

#国际视频smart financial management is all on the iMoney website【imoneymag.com】

#If you want to see more content of iMoney’s new online column, please【https://bit.ly/2zJY7DJ】

#ieLike iMoney Zhifu magazine special page[set as the first look/See First]to seize the opportunity to invest