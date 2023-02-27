This year at the Mobile world Congress in Barcelona the spotlight at the OPPO stand is focused on the new OPPO Flip N2 yet there are many other innovations that have been presented including the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y, Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 for health monitoring, OPPO Air Glass 2 and much more.

Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Service at OPPO said:

“As the world‘s fourth largest smartphone brand, OPPO has unveiled a number of innovations at the MWC23, from foldable flagship devices to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience. By bringing new technological innovations to the market, we are opening up new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users around the world.”

A revolutionary folding experience: OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Find N2 Flip we have learned to know it well also thanks to our review and boasts a 3.26-inch interactive external display, the largest of any other flip smartphone currently available, which allows you to simplify some activities by allowing you to use the device when closed as if you were using it open.

In addition to Find N2 Flip, those visiting the OPPO booth will also be able to experience OPPO Find N2 and several IoT products, including OPPO Enco X2, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO Pad and OPPO 45W Liquid Cooler.

Then there is a main camera from 50MP, the proprietary NPU MariSilicon X and the system of imaging firmato Hasselblad. Equipped with the new generation Flexion Hinge, OPPO Find N2 Flip supports mode FlexForm, which allows you to set the screen at any angle between 45 and 110 degrees. Furthermore, thanks to the new Flexion Hinge, the fold of the smartphone remains invisible even after prolonged use. Finally, the smartphone is equipped with a powerful 4,300 mAh battery and fast charging SUPERVOOCTM da 44W, making it the first flip to last through a full day of use.

Recall that OPPO Find N2 Flip will go on sale in Europe from 28 February. OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find N2 have also been nominated UEFA Champions League official smartphone. Competition ambassadors and football stars Michael Owen and Luis Garcia joined OPPO on the first day of the MWC, becoming the first users worldwide to experience the incredible OPPO Find N2 Flip.

OPPO – the news in the field of Smart Living

OPPO also presented a series of technological innovations at the MWC that make it possible to enhance user experiences, making them smarter and more connected. Let’s see them together.

OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400

In scope “smart productivity”, OPPO has further expanded its product portfolio for communication technologies. OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, based on the platform Qualcomm Immersive Home 216is OPPO’s first Wi-Fi router that supports the standard Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 and is capable of providing a dual-band Wi-Fi signal a 2,4 GHz e 5 GHz at the same time. The combination of its high-gain antennas, OPPO-developed anti-interference algorithm and directional network acceleration technology, enables wider Wi-Fi coverage, higher stability and faster speed.

OPPO Zero-Power Tag

OPPO Zero-Power Tag is the first prototype device based on OPPO technology Zero-Power Communication. Leveraging key technologies such as signal harvesting RF, backscattering and low power processingcollects radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functions and communicate without using batteries, in order to meet different needs of the IoT in the 6G era. It is the first time that OPPO demonstrates the capabilities of OPPO Zero-Power Tag in identifying and positioning objects and collecting data from temperature sensors, both powered by RF energy.

MariSilicon Y and AR glasses

OPPO also presented the first Bluetooth audo SoC developed by OPPO, MariSilicon Y, the AR glasses next-generation ultralight, OPPO Air Glass 2, OPPO’s first family health monitoring device, OHealth H1and OPPO’s first end-to-end charging management chip, SUPERVOOC S.

In addition, OPPO also showcased the technological achievements achieved with different partners, such as some proposals selected by the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator: the EEG Hearables by IDUN Technologies and the glove by Cynteract designed to help people with hand injuries recover more effectively, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing technology on the mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; funzioni Android innovative come Nearby Share e Fast Pair on OPPO flagship smartphones and trial versions of Google One and YouTube Premium for up to 6 months, with selected OPPO devices.

Today, in conjunction with the first day of MWC 2023, OPPO also released its first OPPO Climate Action Report: Climate Pledges and Low Carbon Development Strategy, developed in partnership with global consultancy Deloitte, with whom it sets a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050.

For the opportunity to experience OPPO’s innovations and products, you can visit OPPO’s booth in Hall 3, Stand 3M10, Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. For more details, visit the website official OPPO MWC23.

