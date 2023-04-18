Home » Find N2 Flip and QEEBO on stage at the Milan Furniture Fair • Techzilla
OPPO’s long-awaited collaboration with the QUEEBO brand has finally materialized in recent weeks with the presentation of the exclusive capsule collection of covers and wallpapers designed to enhance the features of the new OPPO Find N2 Flip and which we told you about in the dedicated article .

OPPO and Qeeboo are now announcing their presence at the Salone del Mobile 2023one of the appointments most important international events in the world of design to be held from 18 to 23 April, at the space Qeeboo exhibition in Fiera Milano will present the exclusive capsule collection
Protagonists of the lively collection, four iconic Qeeboo graphics:

  • Kongsymbol of family and protection
  • cactus Saguarorepresentation of strength and perseverance
  • Rabbit, love element and good luck
  • Scottie, reassuring and faithful companion on all fours.

QUEEBO cases not only protect your smartphone, but enhance the design giving it an even more distinctive look. The wallpapers with animated gifs instead embellish the external display of OPPO Find N2 Flipone of the features main features of the device, welcoming the brand’s mascots, adventure companions to always carry with you.

Dal April 17th to June 18th buying OPPO Find N2 Flip on OPPO Store and at the main retailers you will receive your Qeeboo cover bundled. Starting from this date it is also possible to customize the external display with wallpapers with animated GIFs, downloading them for free via a link available on the dedicated OPPO Store and Qeeboo pages.

Once done il download, i wallpaper they will be visible in the gallery of your smartphone and ready to be set as wallpaper. Further information is available on the dedicated website

