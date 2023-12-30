Find the best PC speakers for gaming, home office & music from 25 euros

Everyone knows this: The sound of the laptop is easily enough to understand the content of a video, but it’s no fun with music or gaming. There is simply a lack of volume and bass, so the only alternative is a headset (guide).

It’s similar at the desk. Here the sound often comes from the monitor and is usually not significantly better than from the laptop speakers. But there is another way. We reveal what is important when buying a sound system for PC and laptop and name prices.

Are soundbars and sound decks suitable for PCs?



We have already discussed it in our guide to small soundbars: Mini soundbars or, depending on the space, sound decks can be good alternatives to conventional speakers for the PC. Mini soundbars are small and compact, but depending on the price and quality, they offer good sound, which can even be really powerful if desired with an external subwoofer.

Due to their deep design, sound decks usually produce full sound without a sub and when you place the monitor on the device, the space required is actually less than expected. Nevertheless, something like this doesn’t fit on every desk. Retailers like Amazon offer a large selection of soundbars for the PC.

PC speakers – big sound from a small housing?



PC speaker systems are therefore widespread. They usually consist of at least two small speakers, often a subwoofer and in higher price ranges even a center and two additional speakers as rear speakers. This means that surround sound is also possible on the PC. Disadvantage of surround sound: The rear speakers usually have to be connected via cable, which makes installation difficult. Alternatively, there are wireless models. In general, physics quickly sets limits for loudspeakers. Tiny “roaring cubes” simply cannot play deep bass due to their design. If you want bass, you should definitely buy a subwoofer.

What do you need for better sound on your laptop?



For the most part, getting better sound on your laptop isn’t difficult. You can usually get louder and better quality for little money with a pair of stereo speakers. The question, however, is whether the additional effort when traveling is worth it, after all, the additional speakers have to be taken with you, which takes up space and weight. And the sound only gets really good in higher price ranges, around the mid-double-digit euro range. It therefore makes more sense to have speakers in fixed locations for the laptop, such as at work or at the desk at home. In our top 5 of the best PC speakers we show great examples of 2.0 speakers for PCs and laptops.

What should you pay attention to when buying PC speakers?



Performance isn’t everything, but it gives an initial indication of what the (mostly) small speakers can do. In general, the performance should be specified in RMS; peak performance hardly plays a role in everyday life and quickly raises expectations that cannot be met. An indication of rather discreet performance is low single-digit watt numbers. Here it’s more for better intelligibility than for party sound. RMS power from 20 watts is sufficient for at least small rooms with otherwise decent quality, and from 50 watts – again assuming decent quality – you can really have fun listening to music, gaming or watching a movie at night. It should be noted that most manufacturers specify the overall performance, not that of an individual speaker. An indication that the advertised model can hardly have any “punch” is power supply via USB. A large selection of 2.0 speakers for PCs and laptops can be found here.

In addition to performance, connections are important. The minimum for connection to the PC are RCA or jack connections; they can often only be connected to the laptop via a headphone output or wirelessly – this is important to pay attention to when purchasing. Other features such as wireless speakers, remote control, built-in streaming services, other connection options such as optical cables and USB-C and possibly even colorful LEDs are left to the taste and wallet of the interested party. Our list of the best 2.1 speakers for PCs and laptops also includes models with RGB and optical inputs.

How much do PC speakers cost?



Theoretically, you can get “PC speakers” for well under 10 euros. However, we generally advise against purchasing particularly cheap speakers in the single-digit or low double-digit euro range. Such models usually boast fabulous values ​​for sound and performance, but don’t care about humming or hissing and are also poorly made. The non-replaceable cable is often barely enough to set up the cheap ones on the left and right of the small laptop screen; this often no longer works for a modern monitor larger than 24 inches.

Of course, you cannot give a purchase recommendation based on the price alone, but it can certainly serve as a rough guide for PC speakers. We wouldn’t spend less than 25 euros for an almost usable 2.0 system (list of the best), it gets halfway decent from 50 or 60 euros. For 2.1, i.e. with a small subwoofer (list of the best), interested parties should not spend less than 35 euros; here too, useful models start at 50 to 60 euros. Because of the similar price range, we generally recommend 2.1 models. If it should be 5.1 surround, the minimum amount is around 80 to 100 euros. Although more expensive models are usually even better here, the overall quality and performance of 2.1 models are already at a higher level, so we see additional expenditure as optional.

Conclusion



“Normal” PC speakers are not real hi-fi systems; you can quickly hear that with cheap models. But there are exceptions that come close, at least in terms of performance to several hundred watts RMS. And theoretically there is nothing wrong with connecting real music systems to the PC, as long as the subwoofer has an integrated receiver and the corresponding connections. If this is not the case, a detour via an AV receiver (guide) helps; then there are hardly any limits when it comes to speakers (guide) and subwoofers (guide).

In our opinion, it is important not to buy too cheaply – even if your requirements are very low, this can quickly lead to a new purchase later and there will only be more electronic waste in the world. Otherwise, the same applies to hi-fi speakers: Trying is more important than studying; trying out interesting devices at home at the planned installation location is one of the most important things. We also recommend getting a decent 2.1 system, i.e. with a subwoofer. We show good PC speakers in our best lists for 2.0 models and 2.1 models.

