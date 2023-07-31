Home » Findustrial: Rise of “pay-per-use” financing models
A “pay-per-use” financing model for industrial plants, which is intended to increase the sales of device manufacturers and enable operators to have flexible repayment models: This is exactly what the Upper Austrian startup Findustrial, which recently landed a new investment, offers.

is a guest on the podcast Martin Gruber, the co-founder of Findustrial. The topics:

How Findustrial supports industrial plants and equipment manufacturers The target groups of the start-up Pay-per-use financing models and why they are the future The history and milestones of Findustrial The recent investment of the start-up The expansion plans of the start-up

