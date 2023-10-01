Fintech: how Isybank works, the bank that “is all in one app”

Quo vadis bank in this that changes? “The bank goes where the customer goes. Where the customer, with his behaviour, says he wants to be served”: this is explained by Antonio Valitutti (photo above)CEO of IsybankIntesa Sanpaolo’s new digital bank which debuted on the market in June 2023.

Valitutti is spoke at the Italian Tech Week on the Duomo stage, discussing with Professor Laura Grassi, director of the Milan Polytechnic Observatory dedicated to fintech, and with podcaster Mario Moroni. At the center of the debate, the transformation of the banking world, especially starting from the new service launched by Intesa: “A completely new bank – explained Valitutti – a single digital branch where 500 people already work“. A project on which technologists and finance people have been working since May 2022, resulting in the creation of the bank in about 8 months and marketing it starting from June. Today that bank is essentially an app, which allows access to all the services at distance and at any time.

“Thinking that a bank is an app it’s not just a question technological – observed Grassi – A bank is a complex system, which also presupposes trust. Young people have never experienced a physical branch, which has also shaped a certain idea of ​​saving. The question is: will they blindly trust the app? The risk is that there will no longer be any emotional ties, no relationships, which could also mean poor ties to the financial side.”

What is certain is that the behavior of young customers is going in that direction and in Italy, at the moment, they are 600 startups active in fintech, the area that connects finance to technology. They allow you to take out mortgages and optimize them, search for loans, as well as carry out all the simplest Internet banking operations: “We customers and ordinary people – observed Moroni, who knows the world of startups well – we need to understand what is happeningbetter if with clear, simple words and pronounced by authoritative people”.

It’s in this panorama that Intesa Sanpaolo’s new proposal, Isybank, comes into play, created “from scratch”, i.e. from scratch (it remains a parallel bank compared to the physical ones), with an unthinkable simplification effort to be applied to traditional banks: “The experience gained for the creation of the digital bank – added Valitutti – it will also serve the technological innovation of the rest of the group. On the other hand, Isybank counts on the experience, history and skills of Intesa Sanpaolo”. The strong point, however, will still be human capital: “Today we tend to use chatbots for solving problems or requesting information – was the reflection of Valitutti – Noi we decided to focus on people. Specialized internal staff working throughout Italy provide advice and respond to doubts. It will also help you feel part of a community.”