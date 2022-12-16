According to the analysis presented this week by theFintech & Insurtech Observatory of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano, the Italian ecosystem of finance and innovative insurance services has also grown in 2022.

In our country there are 630 startups and scaleups in the sector, of which 27 established from January to today, capable of raising over 900 million euros in funding in 2022, reaching a total of 3.7 billion euros from 2009 to today.

The study shows that 5% of startups and scaleups raised 90% of the funds. Revenues are growing, 83% of companies have active partnerships. Customers using digital banking channels are growing by 6% and digital transactions by 17%.

In Europa. At European level there are 1,392 start-ups (+81% compared to 2020), which have raised a total of 35 billion dollars in the last 5 years (+73% compared to 2020), with an average of 25 million dollars each. The United Kingdom confirms itself as the cradle of fintech in Europe, with 38% of startups, followed by France (11%) and Germany (9%), also at the top for the amount of funding raised (17.4 billion dollars), followed at a distance by France (3.2 billion) and Germany (3 billion).

The sectors. The main area of ​​European start-ups is the world of payments, first in number of unicorns: 29% of startups operate in it. According to the study, the areas of digital solutions for investments (29% of startups), cryptoassets (23%), lending (17%), insurtech (13%) and regtech (10%) also have great prospects.

The emerging model. In 2022, as-a-service models made their way, adopted today by 75% of Italian startups and scaleups. Among these, Banking-as-a-service (Baas) stands out: an authorized financial institution (for example a bank) offers services, a license and “books” to a second unauthorized actor (such as a digital company), which takes care of the interaction with the end customer and the user experience.

Italian artisana platform that connects international brands and retailers with Italian artisan suppliers in the fashion, design and furniture sectors, has closed a 1.3 million round led by Primo Ventures, through the Primo digital and Primo digital parallel funds, and participated by business angels.

The numbers. Founded in 2014 by David Clementoni and Olga Iarussi, the company has created a community of 700 Italian artisans, who have already been supplied with more than 500 orders from 45 countries and 11,000 brands.

The objectives. “Italian Artisan’s vision of creating an Alibaba of Italian quality production is ambitious and has convinced us – explained Gianluca Dettori, partner of Primo Digital and president of Primo Ventures – there is a great demand for Italy all over the world, that we want to satisfy by recovering value, margins and dignity for the Italian producers who participate in our marketplace”.

outputa startup active in the fashiontech sector, has closed a round of 966 thousand euros subscribed by the Startup Relaunch Fund of Cdp venture capital with the participation of Digital Magics and other business angels.

What does. Eligo has developed an assisted purchasing service within a platform dedicated to the excellence of Italian clothing.

Numbers. Founded in Milan in 2016 by Giulio Manno, Gabriele Grecchi and Naomi Kohashi, the startup raised 162,000 euros on the 200crowd platform in 2018. In 2020, in a second equity crowdfunding campaign on 200crowd, it raised 246,000 euros from 26 investors. Finally, last October, it closed a 2.1 million capital increase led by Mazal Capital.

Cdp venture capital in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism has launched Argo, accelerator program dedicated to tourism startups and SMEs. With a total budget of 4.5 million euros (of which around 3.4 from the CDP accelerator fund), Argo, which will be based in Venice at the Venisia spaces, has also opened the call for the selection of the first program of acceleration, which will start in March 2023. HERE to apply, there is time until February 19, 2023. We also talked about it HERE.

The total investments in startups in 2022 amounted to 2 billion and 340 million. The figure (updated to 2 December) is up by 68% compared to 2021, when the sum stopped at just over one billion. The figure is also the result of 192 operations involving Italian startups, up by 16.3% compared to 165 in 2021. These are some of the numbers that emerge from the analysis presented by the online magazine StartupItalia, during the #SIOS22 winter edition – reloaded. We also talked about it WHO.

The six sustainable startups accelerated by LifeGate Way

Algor Education, BeAware, Digiwatt, Mygrants, Urban Farmer and OutBe are the six startups of the first acceleration program Cloud for Impact, an initiative born from the collaboration between LifeGate Way and OVHcloud.

What are they doing. Algor Education is a platform for creating concept maps to facilitate the study of people with learning disabilities. BeAware is a startup that has developed a system that allows you to cut waste logistics costs by planning collection routes and analyzing production based on the type of territory and user. Digiwatt is an app that disaggregates domestic electricity consumption and monitors how much each appliance consumes. Mygrants is a platform for migrants and refugees. Urban Farmer is a portal to reactivate unused land by giving it a new use. OutBe is an outdoor activities service that supports connections between local people, scientists and companies, to better experience and understand nature and the ocean.

There are also the Italians Intraverse and Vertigo Exchange, among the seven startups selected by the Sella Group to access the final phase of Metaverse 4 Finance, an acceleration program focused on the search for new solutions in the Web3 and innovative finance fields. The initiative, launched last summer by the Biella banking group, is implemented by the venture incubator dpixel, in collaboration with VISA.

What are they doing. Intraverse is a startup developing a game on the blockchain. The idea is to overcome the limits of two different markets: that of gaming and that of NFTs. Vertigo Exchange is an investment platform that helps automate and optimize cryptocurrency investments.

This week the startup Amalix, which develops a platform for veterinary facilities, closed its campaign on Starsup and raised 63,000 euros. Apis 126 thousand euros on WeAreStarting.

Robotica industriale. Fruitcore robotics, an industrial robotics and automation startup based in Konstanz, Germany, has closed a €23 million Series B round. Leading the operation VC Capricorn Partners and KOMPAS. HERE the details of the operation.

