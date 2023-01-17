In the official recently published article, I will briefly introduce the basic knowledge of “Sacred Fire Conqueror” for those who are in contact with it for the first time, trying to let people who have never played the “Sacred Fire Conqueror” series can also enjoy the fun of “Holy Fire Conqueror Engage” .

What is “Sacred Fire Conquering Demons”?

First, for those of you who’ve never played The Conqueror of Fire, watch the video below.

“Sacred Flame Conquering Demons” is a game that combines the elements of “role-playing” and “simulation strategy” by meeting partners during the journey, taking risks and growing together, and commanding the partners you cultivated to fight.

Who you breed is up to you

The total number of characters that can be partners exceeds 30. The arms (duties) of the characters are different, and you can choose your favorite character from a large number of options to cultivate.

Cultivate partners, customize various items, and organize the most powerful, which belongs to “your own army”. This is where the fun of “Sacred Fire Conquers the Devil” lies.

What is the battle in “The Holy Fire”?

Once you arrive at the battlefield, you can start fighting. First choose a partner to attack.





After selecting the friendly unit you want to move and selecting a weapon, you can start attacking.





After all our units on the field have finished their actions, it will be the enemy’s turn. Repeatedly between our and the enemy’s turn. Achievement of objectives such as defeating the enemy army captain can lead to victory.

Attacking the enemy’s weak points is the key to victory

The arms of the partners active on the battlefield have their own characteristics, and the fighting methods they are good at are also different.

For example, hoplites are good at repelling weapon attacks, but not magic, so pay attention.





In addition, swords are stronger than axes, axes are stronger than guns, etc. There is a mutual restraint relationship between arms or weapons, so special attention should be paid when moving. Taking advantage of this in turn, actively attacking the enemy’s weaknesses is a shortcut to victory.





There are many functions that people who play for the first time can get started smoothly

Although the mutual restraint relationship between weapons is very important, it may sound a bit difficult, but there are many functions in the game to help people who play for the first time get started smoothly.

When entering the enemy’s range, there will be a guide line prompt, which can be used to avoid being concentrated in the next round.

In addition, before the attack, the estimated remaining HP of the two sides after the battle, the order of the attack, and the most effective weapon against the enemy will be displayed, so as to predict the outcome of the battle.

When accidentally hit… “Dragon Time Crystal”

From the menu screen, you can go back in time and re-act. Use it if your partner is knocked out, or if you move your partner by mistake.

“Normal” and “Easy Mode” are recommended for those who play for the first time

Difficulty is divided into three stages: “Normal”, “Difficult” and “Super Difficult”. If you are playing “Holy Fire Conqueror” for the first time, it is recommended to use “Normal”.

In addition to difficulty, there are 2 modes. “Easy Mode” is an easy mode in which the partner returns in the next chapter after being defeated. “Classic mode” is a mode that requires careful consideration because the partner will not come back after being defeated.

If you choose “Classic Mode”, you can also use “Dragon Hour Crystal” to replay if your partner is defeated, but if you want to play more easily, you can try playing “Easy Mode”.

Cultivate partners according to your preferences

In order to facilitate the battle, first let’s level up and strengthen the character. Keep fighting and level up after accumulating experience points.

In addition, you can also increase your attack power by equipping powerful weapons, or use valuable props. There are various ways to enhance the abilities of your favorite characters.





The “encounter battle” that randomly appears on the map can be repeated without affecting the story, so as to improve the level of your partners.

Change arms

Changing arms will have a great impact on the growth of partners. Each character has a pre-determined unit at the beginning, and can be transferred to other units by using specific props. Changing to other arms will also change the way of fighting.

In addition, when the level is increased to 10, you can transfer to an advanced unit. After converting to an advanced unit, you will improve various abilities and use more powerful weapons.





According to your preferences, assign arms to your favorite characters, cultivate them according to your ideal fighting style, and form your own strongest army.

Deepen the bond between partners

Let our units fight next to each other or restore HP, you can deepen the bond between partners, and you can watch the “support dialogue” when the bond reaches a certain level. As the bond between the two deepens, they can also gain insight into their inner feelings, relationships and hidden back stories.

Deepening the bond can make the battle more favorable. Partners whose bonds have been raised to a certain level fight next to each other, which can improve each other’s abilities. Continue to fight side by side, each other will become more and more reliable partners.

The most important thing in Holy Flame Conquering Demons is to cultivate partners and fight with them. Want to focus only on a few roles? Or should we develop all characters equally? What kind of arms should the partner serve as? What kind of fighting style to adopt? Everything is up to you.

Please enjoy the fun of cultivating partners in “Holy Fire Conqueror” and share the joy of victory with them.

The relationship between the characters in this work is like this, do you want to try to play to discover and experience the various relationships between the characters?

The first content released on January 20 (Fri) is the Herald “Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude”, the Herald “Kiki”, “Props to Support Adventure” and “New Ornament”.

The 2nd and 3rd rounds will add new “Heralds”. In addition, in the fourth volume, “new stories” (new characters, new maps, and another story different from the main story composed of chapters) will be released, so please look forward to it!

The special combination “Engage Elyos Collection” is scheduled to be released on the same day.

Now accepting pre-orders

The outer box of the special combination is drawn by the illustrator “Mika Pikazo” who is responsible for the character design of this work. The combination includes an A1 size poster, a storage box (SteelBook iron box specification) with the main visual image printed on it, and the original art book “The Art of Fire Emblem Engage” and art collection cards of heraldic warriors such as Mars, Celica, and Siegelt.

Stay tuned for further news on pre-ordering this item.

Product Information

Game Name: Holy Fire Conqueror Engage

Sales form: boxed version / download version

Release Date: Released on January 20, 2023 (Friday)

Support language: support Chinese

※ This work contains game functions and modes that require joining “Nintendo Switch Online” (paid).