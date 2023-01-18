The ratings are as follows:

Fire Emblem ENGAGE (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

1. The game combat operation and screen view are very convenient, and the experience is smooth.

2. The action of the contract skill combat is full of impact, which is very enjoyable.

3. The story is wonderful, players can get to know different characters deeply, and the characters in the series also return.

4. Stronghold is rich in content and highly playable. It provides many functions and difficulty settings, which is easy for novices to get started, and veterans will definitely fall in love with this game.

Disgaea 7 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

1. Role management, battlefield visualization and operations need to be optimized, and complex content may cause pressure on players.

2. The automatic combat function is unlocked later than the previous game, and novice players may prefer to unlock this function as soon as possible.

3. It takes 30 hours to clear the game, and it may take about 500 hours to complete the challenge.

4. The types of general characters have increased, and the degree of enrichment is also good.

6. Overall very interesting.