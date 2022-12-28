Hong Kong Nintendo announced the Chinese version of the introduction video “Playing Fire Emblem for the first time” for the Nintendo Switch software “Fire Emblem Engage” which is expected to be released on January 20, 2023. Players who are in contact with this series for the first time introduce the basics of combat and development.

“Holy Fire Conqueror Engage” is the latest work of the well-known SRPG “Holy Fire Conqueror” series. The stage is the world “Ireos Continent” with four kingdoms and a holy place. The story describes that a thousand years ago, a war broke out between human beings and evil dragons. With the help of the hero “heraldry” from another world , human beings finally sealed the evil dragon after a long war. However, with the passage of time, the power of the seal gradually weakened, and when the world began to show signs of the resurrection of the evil dragon, the protagonist, the dragon “Lul”, woke up from a thousand-year slumber. Ryul complied with her mother’s last wish as the king of dragons, and embarked on a journey to collect 12 rings hosted by the hero “heraldry” from another world

In this introduction video, you can see the elements of this work such as meeting with partners, growing together, and commanding the partners you have cultivated on the battlefield. In the combat part, you can learn about the basic system and various types of arms; in terms of cultivation, in addition to basic concepts such as experience points, elements such as “changing arms” that are executed using props are also introduced.