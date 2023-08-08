Fire extinguishers for the car: also mandatory in Germany?

In some neighboring countries it is required by law to carry a fire extinguisher in the car. You can read here whether this obligation also applies in Germany, in which countries you absolutely have to have one with you and why a car fire extinguisher is generally a sensible investment.

Car fire extinguishers: The regulations for Germany

In Germany it is not mandatory for normal driversto carry a fire extinguisher in the car. A legal obligation only applies to buses and vehicles in which general or dangerous goods are transported. Depending on the vehicle to be transported, different regulations apply with regard to the minimum total capacity and extinguishing agent, but a minimum capacity of 2 kilograms always applies for a fire in an engine.

Do you have dangerous goods in your car?, you need at least 4 kilograms of extinguishing powder with fire classes ABC, divided between at least 2 fire extinguishers. If you need further information on this, you can read the regulations for the transport equipment and the implementation of the transport under point 8.1.4.1.

Buying a fire extinguisher for the car: Which one is suitable for private cars?

For smaller cars, these amounts are of course completely excessive. That’s enough a smaller fire extinguisher with a capacity of 2 kilograms. It is mainly important that the extinguisher meets the DIN-EN3 standard.

Also is a certain frost resistance necessary to prevent a major fire even in the depths of winter. Powder extinguishers can even withstand temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius. If a fire extinguisher meets these requirements and works for fire classes ABC, then you can put it in your car with a clear conscience.

However, you should be aware that smaller fire extinguishers can also be used accordingly less long erasure times have. At 2 kilograms you can delete a whole 12 seconds. This means that you should ideally extinguish in short spray bursts.

You should also consider whether you should not use the extinguishing agent in the passenger footwell could accommodate. In the event of a fire, you can react faster and put out the fire before it gets bigger and poses a real danger to you and others.

Fire extinguishers for the car: they are mandatory here

If you want to go on holiday abroad, you should be aware of where you are going must have a fire extinguisher in the car. If you are checked and you do not have an extinguishing solution with you, you will be charged a fine. To avoid this and for your own safety in an emergency, you should carry a fire extinguisher with you in the following countries:

Estonia Latvia Lithuania Bulgaria Greece Moldova Romania Russia Turkey Ukraine Belarus

Some states don’t require it by law, but do speak it a recommendation out of. This includes:

Belgium Denmark Iceland Macedonia Norway Sweden Poland

