Fire: King of the Hill has been added to Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Introduces New Firefight Mode: King of the Hill

Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the popular Halo series, has introduced a new Firefight mode called “King of the Hill.” This mode is inspired by the horde concept in the Gears of War series and was originally added to Halo 3: ODST. Since then, Firefight versions have been included in most major Halo releases, including the current Halo Infinite.

The new Firefight mode largely follows the same rules as ODST, but with some differences. According to Halo Waypoint, “What we think of Firefight – In many ways it’s close to what you remember from previous iterations of Firefight. You and three other Spartans will face wave after wave of banished enemies until you win… or die trying.”

In “King of the Hill,” a hill will spawn at the start of the game, and waves of increasingly difficult banished enemies will try to capture it. Players’ job is to seize the hill from the enemies and hold it until it is captured. A boss wave, filled with tougher-than-usual enemies and spearheaded by a designated high-value target or boss, will spawn once a certain number of hills are captured.

“King of the Hill” is part of the new addition to the game called Season 5: Reckoning. Players are encouraged to try out the new Firefight mode and test their skills against the relentless banished enemies.

Halo Infinite has received widespread acclaim for its gameplay and graphics, and the addition of the new Firefight mode is sure to bring even more excitement to the game. Whether players are new to the series or long-time fans, “King of the Hill” promises to offer a thrilling and challenging experience.