Fire TV Stick on Prime Day 2023: Secure the best offers!

PR / Business Insider

This year’s Amazon Prime Day* will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023. As part of the discount campaign, Amazon Prime* members can shop for countless exclusive offers and deals.

Of course, the in-house Amazon devices such as Kindle, Echo Dot and Co. are also on offer on Prime Day. So does the popular Fire TV Stick!

We show you the best deals for the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day 2023, some of which you can shop before the actual shopping event. All other offers can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon *.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

On July 11th and 12th, 2023 it will be that time again: Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, will once again attract countless exclusive discounts and offers for Amazon Prime members*. You can choose from more than a million deals in all categories – including laptops, speakers and gaming accessories. In 2022, Amazon customers really hit it and bought more than 300 million products in 48 hours. They were able to save an impressive 27 percent on average!

read too

Last chance for Echo, Fire Tablet and other Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023: The 15 best deals at a glance

Buy cheap Fire TV Sticks on Prime Day 2023

Of course, Amazon always offers the popular in-house products for Echo speakers, Kindles and Fire tablets at particularly low prices on Prime Day. Of course, the practical Fire TV Stick in its various versions should not be missing! The streaming stick that suits your needs is guaranteed to be found among the offers. If you don’t know exactly which Fire TV Stick is right for you, you can consult our comparison:

read too

Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV Cube in comparison: This is how Amazon’s streaming devices differ

The best deals on the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day 2023

Do you know exactly which model you want or do you have no preference at all? We show you which offers for the Fire TV Stick you should definitely take a closer look at on Amazon Prime Day 2023! But keep in mind that you absolutely need a membership with Amazon Prime* (costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year) in order to be able to benefit from the deals. If you don’t have an account yet, you can now test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge and use all the advantages immediately!

Fire TV Prime Day Deals

In addition to the Fire TV Stick, the Amazon smart TV Fire TV is also available. The following models are reduced for Prime Day:

read too

Live ticker for Prime Day 2023: The 105 best offers on the second day

FAQ about the deals for the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day 2023

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, some offers are already available in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2023. Customers have been able to shop for the first deals since June 21, 2023, especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Gaming.

How to Shop the Prime Day 2023 Fire TV Stick Deals?

To be able to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023, you need a valid Amazon Prime membership. You can test the service for the first 30 days free of charge, after that the membership costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

On average, bargain hunters save 27 percent on Amazon Prime Day. Accordingly, it can be worthwhile to look for cheap offers for Amazon devices such as the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on some products can be significantly larger.

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

