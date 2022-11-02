Home Technology Firefox 106.0.3 released, fixes the bug of Windows 11 22H2 crash
Technology

Firefox 106.0.3 released, fixes the bug of Windows 11 22H2 crash

by admin
Firefox 106.0.3 released, fixes the bug of Windows 11 22H2 crash

Mozilla has released a Windows-specific update for the Firefox browser, which is now available for download in the stable release, version 106.0.3. This release mainly fixes two major bugs for Windows users.

According to Mozilla, Firefox 106.0.3 fixes a bug that caused a crash at startup when running on Windows, and fixes an issue where the latest Windows 11 22H2 recommended action function is incompatible, causing it to hang when copying text on a web page.

The suggested action function is a new function added by Microsoft after the Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 update, which can predict the needs of users and take corresponding action suggestions based on the prediction.

To use an analogy, when a phone number or future date appears in the text, it will be highlighted, and you can click to complete a phone link, add an event in a calendar app, and more. In addition, Firefox 106 version also improves the PDF reader and WebRTC communication support.

Firefox will automatically update in the background by default, and users who do not have automatic updates can also manually download the Firefox 106.0.3 update.

See also  Capgemini: if the bank becomes a social network

You may also like

Part of this article was written by an...

Return to Monkey Island, Football Manager 2023 and...

Pitron: “Because I am convinced that the Internet...

Pitron: “Because I am convinced that the Internet...

[Operating System Competition]More than 80% of Windows computer...

Over 600 companies affected by ransomware in the...

Japan’s Kadokawa acquires Anime News Network, a large...

Over 600 companies affected by ransomware in the...

To discover the analysis of emotions, one did...

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI motherboard / 12+2 phase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy