Mozilla has released a Windows-specific update for the Firefox browser, which is now available for download in the stable release, version 106.0.3. This release mainly fixes two major bugs for Windows users.

According to Mozilla, Firefox 106.0.3 fixes a bug that caused a crash at startup when running on Windows, and fixes an issue where the latest Windows 11 22H2 recommended action function is incompatible, causing it to hang when copying text on a web page.

The suggested action function is a new function added by Microsoft after the Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 update, which can predict the needs of users and take corresponding action suggestions based on the prediction.

To use an analogy, when a phone number or future date appears in the text, it will be highlighted, and you can click to complete a phone link, add an event in a calendar app, and more. In addition, Firefox 106 version also improves the PDF reader and WebRTC communication support.

Firefox will automatically update in the background by default, and users who do not have automatic updates can also manually download the Firefox 106.0.3 update.