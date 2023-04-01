Home Technology Firefox Parent Company Establishes AI Startup Mozilla.ai to Build Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence – ezone.hk – IT Times – AI Strategy
Technology

by admin
Mozilla, which owns the Firefox browser, decided to start an AI startup! This AI start-up called Mozilla.ai aims to build trustworthy artificial intelligence, and has received US$30 million from the Mozilla Foundation, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation.

Mark Surman, CEO of Mozilla and head of Mozilla.ai, said that the rise of AI tools such as ChatGPT in recent months is impressive, but the impact on the real world can also be great. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT may be used to write malicious software that identifies vulnerabilities in open source code and creates phishing sites that closely resemble the real site. Therefore, Mozilla.ai’s founding mission is to build open source and trustworthy artificial intelligence, and the team hopes to have more scholars or people with artificial intelligence expertise to build more trustworthy AI technology.

The brand is expected to build a team of about 25 engineers, scientists, and product managers to research trustworthy recommendation systems and large-scale language models along the lines of OpenAI GPT-4. The current members of the board of directors have recruited Karim Lakhani, chairman and co-founder of the Institute of Digital, Data and Design at Harvard University, and Navrina Singh, a member of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee of the US Department of Commerce.

Source: TechCrunch

