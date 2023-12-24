Home » Firewall series studio shuts down due to “lack of VR support” – Firewall Ultra
VR Market Faces Uncertainty as Support for PSVR2 Wavers

The future of the virtual reality (VR) market is uncertain as developer First Contact Games announced the closure of its studio due to lack of support for VR development. The studio, known for developing Firewall Ultra and other VR games for PSVR2 with Sony as its publisher, cited lack of funding as the reason for shutting down.

In a message on Facebook, the studio expressed disappointment in the lack of support for VR within the industry, stating, “The lack of support for VR within the industry has ultimately taken its toll.”

This news comes at a time when the VR market is at a crossroads, with Meta’s Quest series experiencing success but Sony’s lack of interest in supporting PSVR2 raising questions about the future of VR gaming.

The closure of First Contact Games also means that Solaris: Offworld Combat 2, which launched earlier this year, will be discontinued. The announcement has sparked conversations about the viability of VR gaming and the level of support it receives from industry giants.

As VR enthusiasts and industry analysts speculate about the future of the VR market, the closure of First Contact Games serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by VR developers in securing funding and support for their projects.

The decision to shut down the studio raises concerns about the sustainability of VR development and the potential impact on the overall growth of the VR market.

With conflicting reports about the state of the VR market, the question remains: Is the VR market in crisis, or is it simply at a pivotal moment in its evolution? Only time will tell.

