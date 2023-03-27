Home Technology First 3D printed rocket failed to reach planned orbit
The “Terran 1”, 85 percent of the rocket mass from the 3D printer core, did not reach the hoped-for height after launch.

The world‘s first rocket from the 3D printer did not make it into the planned Earth orbit plan on its first test flight. “Terran 1” lifted off the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday (local time), but did not reach the hoped-for height. There was an “anomaly” in the second part of the flight, according to a live stream distributed by the operating company Relativity Space.

After its launch, “Terran 1” was supposed to reach low Earth orbit in eight minutes. This did not work. The goal of the first test flight was actually to collect data and show that a 3D printed rocket can withstand the pressures of launch and travel.

85 percent of the rocket’s mass was 3D-printed from metal alloys. According to the Californian space startup Relativity Space, “Terran 1” is the largest object ever produced with a 3D printer.

(APA/DPA)

