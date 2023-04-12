The next version of Google’s smartphone OS, Android 14, is imminent. Now the first beta has been released and here you can find out what it entails.

Google will only present Android 14 at Google I/O 2023, which will take place on May 10th. But developers have been able to try out the next major Android update as part of the Developer Preview since February. However, since these previews are usually still unstable, they are not suitable for regular users.

For this, Google released the very first beta of Android 14 today, which is not only aimed at developers, but also at all other experimenters. At the same time, the timetable up to the release was announced, which looks similar to previous years: Another test version is to be released each month by September, with the operating system being largely stable from June.

Android 14: The new features

Since this is the first release, the range of features in the final version may change a little. However, Google has already summarized some innovations in this article.

In addition to improvements in privacy, security and performance, the focus is on updates for the user interface. The upcoming OS should contain various adjustments for tablets and foldables, a new back button and a revised “Share sheet”. It is also very practical that the use of different languages ​​per app is made easier.

As you can see, the range of functions is still limited, but the closer we get to September, the more will be added.

Android 14 Beta 1 is available for testing by all Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners. However, it is advisable to install the test version on a second device, as errors can still occur. Detailed instructions can be found here.

Android Developers

