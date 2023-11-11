First chimera born: A hybrid of two monkey embryos was born

Even at first glance you can see that this baby macaque is more than just cute: its eyes and fingertips fluoresce green. The child monkey is considered the first chimera in the primate kingdom, as researchers report in the journal “Cell”.

Advertisement

However, the baby monkey has hardly anything in common with the hybrid creatures of Greek mythology – for example, a combination of a goat, horse and snake with three heads. Because it developed from a mixture of two genetically different embryos from the same species of macaque, the “Javanese monkey”.

To do this, the team led by Zhen Liu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai injected stem cells from an almost equally young donor embryo in the laboratory into a monkey embryo that was only a few days old, which at this stage is more of a kind of blackberry-like cell cluster. They had previously reprogrammed its stem cells into “naive pluripotent stem cells” using genetic engineering methods. Practically anything in the body can develop from these cells: muscles, heart tissue, nerves or eggs.

The team optimized the cultivation conditions and incorporated the genetic blueprint for a green glowing protein into the cells of the donor embryo. As a result, they were able to determine again and again in the course of the development of the embryos what proportion of pluripotent stem cells they contained.

Two chimeras from around 200 embryos

Of more than 200 manipulated primate embryos, around 70 showed chimeric properties, which were then implanted into female monkeys. Twelve of the animal surrogate mothers became pregnant. In the end, two chimeric babies remained, one born alive and the other dying in the womb. The proportion of fluorescent biomarkers was between 21 and 92 percent. The researchers tested 26 different tissues.

You can clearly see the green glowing fingertips and the shimmering green eyes of the monkey at the age of three days.

(Image: Cell Cao et al.)

“This research is important not only for understanding naïve pluripotency in other primates, including humans, but also for genetic engineering and species conservation. Specifically, this work could help us create more precise monkey models for the study of neurological diseases as well as for other biomedical studies to develop,” says Zhen Liu. It is now important to optimize the method. Among other things, the cultivation methods need to be perfected and the mechanisms that are important for the survival of the embryos in the monkey womb need to be better researched.

Rüdiger Behr, head of the Degenerative Diseases Department at the Leibniz Institute for Primate Research (DPZ) in Göttingen, considers the publication from Shanghai to be important. “The stem cells transferred into the embryo contributed significantly to the formation of all examined organs of the born monkey, including the brain, heart and testicles,” he says. “It has been known for decades that mouse pluripotent stem cells can produce chimeric mice. However, this has not yet been convincingly achieved for primates.”

According to Behr, it is conceivable that the research from Shanghai could fuel another branch of chimera research, namely when it comes to the production of donor organs from human cells in pigs. How such plans should be evaluated ethically and in comparison to possible benefits and dangers is a subject of constant debate. In 2021, the social ethicist Michael Coors from the University of Zurich called for the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” to also consider the instrumentalization of the animals used and “the potential suffering that could possibly be inflicted on these chimeras.” In any case, the baby monkey with the fluorescent eyes and fingertips is now history. It collapsed ten days after birth and was euthanized.

(Older brother)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

