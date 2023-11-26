First contact with Lenovo Legion Go: what we liked and what we didn’t

Devices often reveal themselves over time, with daily use and the ability to change or enter into our routine. Which is what the Legion Go has done with us in recent days, which represents Lenovo’s desire to enter a segment that is currently disputed only between Steam Deck and Rog Ally (we wrote about it here).

Let’s talk about that range computers that become consoles like Nintendo Switch, in some cases with its own software, like the Steam Deck, or using Windowscome il Legion Go.

The Legion Go is the biggest in the class, it has one 8.8 inch IPS screen with 120Hz refresh, so this part alone is as big as a Switch with controllers attached. It weighs 640 grams, therefore a few grams less than the Steam Deck, but being bulkier they perhaps feel a little more. The two positioned USB-C ports are much appreciated one above and one below the screenwhich are perfect for connecting external screens and hubs to make it effectively a PC you can also work with.

The controllers are positioned to the side of the screen, which has a behind it very comfortable stand to keep it vertical. On them there is space for two analogue sticks, a small touchpad for using the mouse, very convenient in some cases compared to Windows on touchscreens, rear backbones and other backbones that initially seem to make no sense (but will become clear as you continue reading). We would like to say that they come off as easily as on the Nintendo console but the process is decidedly more cumbersome: it is necessary press a button on the back of the controller and then pull firmly downwards. You get used to it, but initially it takes a little practice.

Play with controllers docked it’s all in all comfortable, but an adapter to transform the two detached controllers into a gamepad would have been nice. Of course, with Bluetooth we can always connect another one, but even in this case we could have taken inspiration from Nintendo. However, it is possible use the original FPS Mode, that is, using an adapter to position the right controller vertically and use it as a sort of knob with which to look and shoot in first-person games: in this mode, all those buttons that seem like an extra become extremely easy to reach. The idea isn’t bad, but the fact remains that you have to get the hang of it and at that point you might as well play as if you were on a console. In short: it’s a good idea, but those who are already used to playing FPS with a pad will continue to do so with a pad. Just as mouse and keyboard purists remain immovable in their positions.

Also the Legion Go has a proprietary interface, which if desired overlaps with Windows to make things simpler and is called Legion Space. With a button at the top right of the screen you access a quick menu to choose the power output, fan speed, screen brightness, volume, battery level, CPU usage, resolution, key mapping, and so on. The button on the left side instead opens and closes Legion Space.

The idea of ​​a simplified interface isn’t bad, given the device, but it’s obvious that Legion Space needs a lot of debugging work: it happens that, instead of opening a program to launch games (such as GOG or Xbox Game Pass) you open the site, the information is not always presented clearly and the Italian translation could be improved.

As for the games, which are what really interests us, obviously Legion Go is perfectly capable of digesting most of the simpler titles, such as indies or products with a few years under its belt, but the real test is to understand how it copes with heavyweights . That is, with games like Baldur’s Gate 3 o Cyberpunk 2077which also push gaming desktops and laptops to the max.

The result is all in all comforting, but obviously you have to know where get your hands on it and adjust the graphics settings game by game to find the best setting. Which is an operation that anyone who has used a PC for more than half an hour knows very well is necessary unless they have configurations worth more than 2000 euros on hand. And all in all the noise produced in these gaming sessions is acceptable, as well the heat produced, which is entirely dissipated by an opening on the top that does not come into contact with hands or face, therefore no hairdryer effect.

Fortunately AMD FSR comes to the rescue, which is a technology that allows you to increase the graphic quality while playing, running the game at a lower resolution but showing a higher final output. Additionally, some frames are generated to make the title smoother.

If this possibility is present in the games, the results are visible: Cyberpunk 2077 it goes from around twenty frames to peaks over 40, with minimal and negligible visual degradation, given the screen size. Baldur’s Gate 3 it stops at 30 but considering that there are particularly crowded city areas we can consider it a good result.

Obviously all this works if you set the Legion Go to the highest performance available and therefore with high battery consumption: in these cases the hour of play is slightly exceeded, which is more or less in line with the standards of this type of device. Calling them portable is often a way of looking at new objects with a mentality of the past: the Legion Go, like its rivals, is a product for hybrid use, both at home and in situations where there is a power outlet. It’s not something with play on the beach or while waiting for the bus.

We are faced with an excellent pretender to the category throne, with performance on average higher than average and a fabulous screen. With all the defects that we have already noticed elsewhere, however: games are not always optimized for such small screens, dedicated interfaces often create more problems than they solve and a small battery. Furthermore, it has a very convenient integrated case that allows for storage charges even while inside thanks to a hole to pass the power supply through, but we must admit that it would have been nice (although almost impossible) to find a housing for the power supply.

For the rest the Legion Go it’s a beautiful piece of technology that you’ll find yourself using on more occasions than you might think, and which further liberates video gaming from a studio or fixed room. However, you need a large backpack to carry it around. It’s a large wallet to purchase it: the only version, with 512 GB of storage space, costs 799 euros.

