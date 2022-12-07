The appointment is set: from 12 to 18 December the first smartphone video game tournament developed by IRC Edu for the Italian Resuscitation Council (IRC) will be held to raise awareness, especially among the youngest, of life-saving maneuvers and the importance of prompt intervention.

Specifically, the aim is to spread the culture of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid. And it is no coincidence that the tournament is called “Codename: ResUs Challenge”. But what is it about? We are talking about a free download mobile video game. The tournament foresees that the participants compete to obtain the highest possible score to be communicated with a screenshot to the IRC secretariat which will draw up the final ranking of the best. To date “Codename: ResUs” has already been downloaded by almost 1500 kids.