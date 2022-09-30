Home Technology First Dwarf announces new trailer for Xbox – First Dwarf – Gamereactor
If you like action RPGs, maybe you should check out the first dwarfs, where you can explore drifting planets in mechs. You’ll also need to upgrade it to stay on top of things and reach new locations, while also building a colony so dwarves can colonize this new world.

The game is being developed by Starcaster using Unreal Engine 5, and they have previously confirmed that the game will launch on PC in 2024. Now, they’ve also announced the Xbox version at the same time, and it’s good enough to include a trailer.

Check it out below, the main features are listed below.

main feature:
• Explore the world in magically powered mechanical armor. Level it up to unlock new exciting abilities that will illustrate your discovery of new locations in a vast open world in the cloud.
• Build various buildings to protect yourself and build a new colony for your people.
• Fight against the countless dangers of Driftland: savage tribes, wild animals or natural disasters. Protect the area and make it more friendly to dwarven settlers.
• Uncover the mysterious secrets of the ancients while uncovering the stories of heroic families.

